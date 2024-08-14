Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode

Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two-Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode

Gemini Live is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers using Android devices and it will be available in English.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 11:43 IST
Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two-Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode

Photo Credit: Google

Google said Gemini Live will be expanded to iOS and more languages in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Gemini Live will be available in 10 different voices
  • Gemini Live voices will be more natural and human-like
  • The AI feature also works in the background and when the phone is locked
Advertisement

Google launched several new Pixel devices at its Made By Google event on Tuesday. Alongside the hardware announcements, the tech giant also spent considerable time showcasing new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Gemini chatbot. Among them, Gemini Live was the most significant upgrade of the evening which introduced voice capabilities to the chatbot. With this, users can have a back-and-forth conversation with the AI without needing to type or read messages. Based on its description, the feature appears to be quite similar to ChatGPT's advanced Voice Mode which was recently rolled out to some paid subscribers.

Gemini Live Rolled Out By Google

During the event, the company introduced Gemini Live as a mobile conversational experience. The feature, in essence, will allow Gemini to have natural and free-flowing conversations with voice modulations and emotions. This will make the responses generated by the AI near human-like. Google highlighted that users will get 10 different voices to choose from, each with their specific energy level, pitch, and tonality.

In a blog post, the company highlighted that Gemini Live will also offer a hands-free experience, meaning it can still listen to the user and respond verbally while in the background or when the device is locked. Google described it as being on a regular phone call.

The new mode also allows users to go back and forth over a topic with the AI and explain the context or follow-up questions better to receive better responses. Gemini Live can be interrupted mid-response if the user wants to add more information. It can also be paused if the user decides to come back to it later.

First announced at Google I/O, Gemini Live functionality is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Interestingly, OpenAI announced the feature just one day before Google, at its Spring event. However, Google offers more options for voices and has a higher context window (one million tokens but developers have access to up to 2 million tokens), which could give it an edge. But these are early days, and we will have to wait before either of these features is widely rolled out.

Google announced that Gemini Live has started to roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices. At launch, the feature will only be available in English, but the company plans to expand it to more languages and bring it to iOS in the coming weeks. Notably, the Gemini Advanced subscription is part of the Google One AI Premium plan which costs Rs. 1,950 a month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 8a Will Be the Latest ‘Made in India’ Smartphone After Pixel 8 Production Commences
Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two-Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Realme's 320W SuperSonic Tech Can Fully Charge Your Phone in 5 Minutes
  3. iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Debut Later This Fall
  5. Circle to Search is Rolling out to These Midrange Samsung Galaxy Devices
  6. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  7. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Rolls Out Circle to Search Feature to Galaxy A Series Phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  2. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7 Percent YoY in H1 2024: IDC Report
  3. Honor to Start Global Rollout of Its Intent-Based Eye-Tracking Technology Later This Month
  4. HyperOS 1.5 Update for Xiaomi 14 Series, Other Smartphones Reportedly Rolled Out
  5. Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Accessibility Features for Pixel, Android Devices
  6. Swiggy UPI Backed by NPCI Launched in India for Faster Payment Experience: Features
  7. RBI Raises UPI Limit to Rs. 5 Lakh for Tax Payments, Introduces Delegated Payments Feature
  8. Valve Working on SteamOS Support for Asus ROG Ally, Other Gaming Handhelds: Report
  9. iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A16 Launch Timeline Tipped: May Debut Later This Fall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »