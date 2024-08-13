Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8 Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2024 22:30 IST
Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner screen

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset from Google
  • The successor to the Pixel Fold is the first foldable to arrive in India
  • The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a 4,650mAh battery
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced in global markets including India on Tuesday at the company's latest Made by Google hardware launch event. While this is the company's second Pixel-branded foldable phone, it is the first one to make its debut in India. This year, Google has launched all four handsets in the Pixel 9 series in the country, and the lineup is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an 8-inch inner display, a 6.3-inch cover screen, and packs a 4,650mAh battery that can be charged at up to 45W.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price in India, Availability

Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,72,999 and the foldable handset will be available in a single 16GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration in the country, according to the company. It will be sold in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options.

Unlike previous smartphones that were exclusively available via Flipkart, the newly announced Pixel 9 lineup will be available via Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital retail outlets. Google says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will go on sale in India starting on August 22.

Customers can also purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Google-owned Walk-in Centres in Delhi and Bengaluru, while a third one will make its way to Mumbai in the future.  

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications, Features

The newly launched Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and is slated to receive seven years of Android OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The handset is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset and the Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 16GB of RAM.

pixel 9 pro fold gadgets360 inline Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports a 6.3-inch cover display

 

Google has equipped the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an 8-inch (2,076x2,152 pixels) LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,700nits peak brightness. On the outside, it sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) OLED Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and the same peak brightness level as the inner screen.

On the outside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with autofocus and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom, and an f/3.1 aperture. Both the wide and telephoto cameras have optical and electronic image stabilisation.

One the cover display, there's a 10-megapixel camera with an f.2.2 aperture, while the inner screen also has a 10-megapixel camera with the same aperture. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers several camera and editing features that are exclusive to Google's phones including Add Me, Hands-free astrophotography, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Frequent Faces, Video Boost, Wind Noise Reduction, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, Made You Look, and Magic Editor.

You get 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, while customers in the US and other regions can also opt for a 512GB variant. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, ultra-wideband (UWB) and USB 3.2 Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, barometer, and proximity sensor.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a 4,650mAh battery which can be charged using a PPS charger (45W), as well as Qi wireless chargers. It supports face and fingerprint-based biometric authentication and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India, Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications, Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report

Related Stories

Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  2. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
  3. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  4. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  5. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  6. How to Watch Google's Pixel 9 Series Launch Event, What to Expect
  7. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
  2. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL With Tensor G4 SoC Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Files by Google Reportedly Getting Circle to Search for Images, AI Summary Feature
  5. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  6. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
  8. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Opera One Browser on iPhone Gets Big Revamp With AI Image Generation Capabilities, More
  10. Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »