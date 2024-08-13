Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was introduced in global markets including India on Tuesday at the company's latest Made by Google hardware launch event. While this is the company's second Pixel-branded foldable phone, it is the first one to make its debut in India. This year, Google has launched all four handsets in the Pixel 9 series in the country, and the lineup is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an 8-inch inner display, a 6.3-inch cover screen, and packs a 4,650mAh battery that can be charged at up to 45W.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price in India, Availability

Pixel 9 Pro Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,72,999 and the foldable handset will be available in a single 16GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration in the country, according to the company. It will be sold in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options.

Unlike previous smartphones that were exclusively available via Flipkart, the newly announced Pixel 9 lineup will be available via Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital retail outlets. Google says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will go on sale in India starting on August 22.

Customers can also purchase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Google-owned Walk-in Centres in Delhi and Bengaluru, while a third one will make its way to Mumbai in the future.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications, Features

The newly launched Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and is slated to receive seven years of Android OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The handset is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset and the Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 16GB of RAM.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports a 6.3-inch cover display

Google has equipped the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an 8-inch (2,076x2,152 pixels) LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,700nits peak brightness. On the outside, it sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) OLED Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and the same peak brightness level as the inner screen.

On the outside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with autofocus and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom, and an f/3.1 aperture. Both the wide and telephoto cameras have optical and electronic image stabilisation.

One the cover display, there's a 10-megapixel camera with an f.2.2 aperture, while the inner screen also has a 10-megapixel camera with the same aperture. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers several camera and editing features that are exclusive to Google's phones including Add Me, Hands-free astrophotography, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Frequent Faces, Video Boost, Wind Noise Reduction, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, Made You Look, and Magic Editor.

You get 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, while customers in the US and other regions can also opt for a 512GB variant. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, ultra-wideband (UWB) and USB 3.2 Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, barometer, and proximity sensor.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a 4,650mAh battery which can be charged using a PPS charger (45W), as well as Qi wireless chargers. It supports face and fingerprint-based biometric authentication and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.