Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Google Expected to Announce New AI Features Today

Google I/O LIVE Updates: How to Watch the Keynote LivestreamYou can watch the Google I/O keynote livestream on your smartphone (or preferably a larger screen) when the developer conference begins tonight. We’ve put together a useful guide that tells you how to watch the event livestream. Don’t forget to tune in to the keynote address, which Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to deliver at 10:30pm tonight.Here’s how to watch the Google I/O keynote livestream
2025-05-20T11:20:43+0530
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: All of Google’s Android 16 AnnouncementsGoogle’s latest developer conference will begin in less than 12 hours, but we already know a great deal about the company’s upcoming software updates, including Android 16. This year, Google will announce several new features aimed at improving user security and privacy while using Android smartphones.The company will also introduce a new user interface design called Material 3 Expressive that revamps the look of Android 16 and Wear OS 6, which are both arriving in the coming months. These visual changes could arrive towards the end of 2025, with a future update to Android 16.Read more about Google’s Material 3 Expressive Design here
2025-05-20T11:00:42+0530
Google I/O 2025 is right around the corner, and the company is expected to make notable announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI) features and new capabilities coming to Android XR, is new operating system for extended reality(XR) devices. While Google also showed off new Android 16 features and improvements coming to Wear OS 6 during a special livestream last week, we're also expecting to learn more about these upcoming software updates during the Google I/O 2025 livestream. You can watch the event live when it begins at 10:30pm tonight, and read along as we share live updates during the event.
If you're looking for a quick guide to Google's upcoming developer conference, don't forget to read about what the company is expected to announce at Google I/O tonight. You can also check our guide to watching the keynote livestream.
