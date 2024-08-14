Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Get Price Cuts in India After Launch of Pixel 9 Series

Pixel 8 Pro, which is Google's previous generation flagship smartphone, has received a price cut of Rs. 7,000 and now retails for Rs. 99,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 10:36 IST
Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Get Price Cuts in India After Launch of Pixel 9 Series

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 series (pictured above) was launched in India in October 2023

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro and other older models get price cuts in India
  • The revised prices will be live in the coming weeks, confirms Google
  • Google smartphones can be purchased from Flipkart
Advertisement

Google has announced price cuts for a slew of previous generation models in India after the launch of its flagship Pixel 9 series on Tuesday. The list of discounted smartphones includes the entire Pixel 8 lineup, comprising three models, and a select few from the Pixel 7 series as well. This development comes a day after Google confirmed that it has commenced the production of the standard Pixel 8 in India – a move first announced at the Google for India event in October 2023.

Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Discounts

The discounts have been introduced on all storage configurations in the Pixel smartphone lineup but the most significant one is applicable on the Pixel 8 Pro. Google's previous flagship handset originally retailed for Rs. 1,06,999 in India for the base 128GB storage model but is now priced at Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 price now starts at Rs. 71,999 against its launch price of Rs. 75,999.

Discounts of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 have also been rolled out on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a, respectively. The entire new price list of the Pixel smartphone lineup in India is listed below.

Pixel Model Launch Price Revised Price Price Difference
Pixel 8 128 GB Rs. 75,999 Rs. 71,999 Rs. 4,000
Pixel 8 256 GB Rs. 82,999 Rs. 77,999 Rs. 5,000
Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB Rs. 106,999 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 7,000
Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB Rs. 113,999 ₹106,999 Rs. 7,000
Pixel 8a 128 GB Rs. 52,999 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 3,000
Pixel 8a 256 GB Rs. 59,999 Rs. 56,999 Rs. 3,000
Pixel 7a 128 GB Rs. 43,999 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 2,000

The discounts are not tied to a limited-time offer and are permanent. Google says the new prices will be going live in the coming weeks. All smartphones can be purchased from Flipkart, which is Google's only authorised seller in India.

However, the tech giant has also announced the offline availability of its new Pixel 9 series, which will be available for purchase at retailers like Reliance Digital and Croma. Additionally, it will also set up walk-in centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai for prospective buyers to experience the new devices before making a decision to buy them.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro Price, google pixel 8 pro price in india, Google Pixel 8a Price in India, Google Pixel 8 price in India, Google Pixel 7a Price in India, Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 8a Price, Google Pixel 9
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Get Price Cuts in India After Launch of Pixel 9 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  2. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  3. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  4. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
  5. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Debuts in India
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch in India This Month With These Features
  7. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Hold a Two-Way Conversation With Meta AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Underground Reservouir on Mars Could Fill Oceans on Planet's Surface, Study Reveals
  2. Huawei Watch GT 4 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Now Available in India
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Get Price Cuts in India After Launch of Pixel 9 Series
  4. Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
  5. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Inner Display, Tensor G4 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL With Tensor G4 SoC Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Files by Google Reportedly Getting Circle to Search for Images, AI Summary Feature
  8. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  9. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »