Google has announced price cuts for a slew of previous generation models in India after the launch of its flagship Pixel 9 series on Tuesday. The list of discounted smartphones includes the entire Pixel 8 lineup, comprising three models, and a select few from the Pixel 7 series as well. This development comes a day after Google confirmed that it has commenced the production of the standard Pixel 8 in India – a move first announced at the Google for India event in October 2023.

Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Discounts

The discounts have been introduced on all storage configurations in the Pixel smartphone lineup but the most significant one is applicable on the Pixel 8 Pro. Google's previous flagship handset originally retailed for Rs. 1,06,999 in India for the base 128GB storage model but is now priced at Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 price now starts at Rs. 71,999 against its launch price of Rs. 75,999.

Discounts of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 have also been rolled out on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a, respectively. The entire new price list of the Pixel smartphone lineup in India is listed below.

Pixel Model Launch Price Revised Price Price Difference Pixel 8 128 GB Rs. 75,999 Rs. 71,999 Rs. 4,000 Pixel 8 256 GB Rs. 82,999 Rs. 77,999 Rs. 5,000 Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB Rs. 106,999 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 7,000 Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB Rs. 113,999 ₹106,999 Rs. 7,000 Pixel 8a 128 GB Rs. 52,999 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 3,000 Pixel 8a 256 GB Rs. 59,999 Rs. 56,999 Rs. 3,000 Pixel 7a 128 GB Rs. 43,999 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 2,000

The discounts are not tied to a limited-time offer and are permanent. Google says the new prices will be going live in the coming weeks. All smartphones can be purchased from Flipkart, which is Google's only authorised seller in India.

However, the tech giant has also announced the offline availability of its new Pixel 9 series, which will be available for purchase at retailers like Reliance Digital and Croma. Additionally, it will also set up walk-in centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai for prospective buyers to experience the new devices before making a decision to buy them.