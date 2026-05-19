At the Android Show: I/O Edition earlier this month, Google announced plans to bring redesigned emojis for Android 17. The tech giant is believed to refresh all 4,000 emojis supported on Android with a new three-dimensional, expressive look, using a new design named Noto 3D. The updated emojis are confirmed to roll out later this year, but a recent leak has offered a closer look at some of them. The redesign doesn't completely reinvent the emojis, but they look more polished than the existing versions.

Android 17's New Noto 3D Emojis

RKBDI on X and Telegram shared the Noto 3D emojis coming to Android 17. The preview includes refreshed smiley faces, crying faces, animals, food emojis, fruits and drinks, among others. They retain the familiar look of existing emojis, but the new design appears to have a more three-dimensional style.

Got something bigger this time



New NOTO 3D emojis leak!

Module with emojis available on my TG channel https://t.co/qKDaEgijV3 pic.twitter.com/8xNcbe9L2S — RKBDI (@RKBDI) May 16, 2026

The leak shows a small portion of the upcoming emoji library, but users can access the entire set through the Magisk module. The tipster says some emojis may not appear correctly due to a lack of the ZWJ (Zero-Width Joiner) character, which combines multiple emojis into a single variation.

Google officially confirmed the new Noto 3D at The Android Show last week. The new emoji set will roll out across Google platforms later this year, starting with Pixel phones. As of now, Google has not started testing the new 3D emojis in Android 17 beta versions. We can expect the Noto 3D to appear in the upcoming beta updates. It is likely to be available through Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail after the formal launch.

Meanwhile, Google's I/O 2026 is scheduled to take place later today with several key announcements. The annual show will begin at 10:30pm IST and offer a preview of Google's upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) based features, Android ecosystem plans and new projects. The company is likely to reveal possible features of Android 17, Wear OS and Android XR during the event.