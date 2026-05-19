Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched in February this year with upgrades over the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, market research firm CounterPoint Research suggests that the latest flagship phones are performing better than expected in terms of sales. Sales of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra during the first six weeks on the market were significantly higher than the Galaxy S25 series over the same period last year. The sales momentum appeared to slow in the sixth week after launch, and concerns are growing around pricing, which may be starting to influence buyer interest.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series Starts Strong

As per the latest report by Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S26 series registered robust global sales during the initial launch period. The cumulative sales of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra during the first six weeks following launch were 15 percent higher than those of the Galaxy S25 series during the same period last year.

The report notes that Samsung's overall smartphone sales also surged by five percent compared with the initial launch period of the Galaxy S25 series, while Chinese companies continue to struggle.

The sale of the Galaxy S26 trio varied by region. In the US and South Korea, the lineup registered a string double digit percent growth fueled by early demand. The new series witnessed weaker demand than that of the previous generation in China and Japan.

“The Galaxy S26 series performed strongly in premium markets characterised by high-income consumers, carrier-driven sales channels, and strong consumer receptiveness to AI features", said Counterpoint Research Associate Director Sujeong Lim. “However, as sales reversed in the sixth week after launch, questions are being raised about whether the Galaxy S26 series can sustain its initial momentum going forward", he added.

Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jan Stryjak said the Galaxy S26 series saw particularly strong early demand in Europe, largely driven by the Galaxy S26 Ultra. He notes that factors like no price increase over Galaxy S25 Ultra and the addition of the new Privacy Display feature drove sales. The executive, however, expects the worsening macroeconomic conditions linked to the Middle East conflict to impact consumer demand.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched last week in February in India and other global markets. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from Rs. 1,39,999 in India. Pricing for the Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 while the Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs. 1,19,999.