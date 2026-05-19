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  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Sales Outpace Galaxy S25 Lineup in First Six Weeks: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Sales Outpace Galaxy S25 Lineup in First Six Weeks: Counterpoint

As per Counterpoint Research's latest report, Galaxy S26 series sales are strong in the US and South Korea with double-digit percentage growth.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 12:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Sales Outpace Galaxy S25 Lineup in First Six Weeks: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S26 series has weak performance in China and Japan

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 sales surged during first six weeks
  • The sale of the Galaxy S26 trio varied by region
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from Rs. 1,39,999 in India
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Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched in February this year with upgrades over the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, market research firm CounterPoint Research suggests that the latest flagship phones are performing better than expected in terms of sales. Sales of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra during the first six weeks on the market were significantly higher than the Galaxy S25 series over the same period last year. The sales momentum appeared to slow in the sixth week after launch, and concerns are growing around pricing, which may be starting to influence buyer interest.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series Starts Strong

As per the latest report by Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S26 series registered robust global sales during the initial launch period. The cumulative sales of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra during the first six weeks following launch were 15 percent higher than those of the Galaxy S25 series during the same period last year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Discussion
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The report notes that Samsung's overall smartphone sales also surged by five percent compared with the initial launch period of the Galaxy S25 series, while Chinese companies continue to struggle.

The sale of the Galaxy S26 trio varied by region. In the US and South Korea, the lineup registered a string double digit percent growth fueled by early demand. The new series witnessed weaker demand than that of the previous generation in China and Japan.

“The Galaxy S26 series performed strongly in premium markets characterised by high-income consumers, carrier-driven sales channels, and strong consumer receptiveness to AI features", said Counterpoint Research Associate Director Sujeong Lim. “However, as sales reversed in the sixth week after launch, questions are being raised about whether the Galaxy S26 series can sustain its initial momentum going forward", he added.

Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jan Stryjak said the Galaxy S26 series saw particularly strong early demand in Europe, largely driven by the Galaxy S26 Ultra. He notes that factors like no price increase over Galaxy S25 Ultra and the addition of the new Privacy Display feature drove sales. The executive, however, expects the worsening macroeconomic conditions linked to the Middle East conflict to impact consumer demand.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched last week in February in India and other global markets. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from Rs. 1,39,999 in India. Pricing for the Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 while the Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs. 1,19,999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, Counterpoint Research
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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