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Google Is Aware of Gmail App Flickering Issue Affecting Various Android Tablet and Foldable Users, Report Claims

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Z Fold series are a few of the devices affected by the new Gmail bug.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 10:42 IST
Google Is Aware of Gmail App Flickering Issue Affecting Various Android Tablet and Foldable Users, Report Claims

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Users report that rotating the screen could fix the Gmail issue

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 users have reportedly complained
  • Clearing cache is said to be one of the temporary fixes
  • Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue
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Gmail is one of the largest email services in the world, with over 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Recently, the Mountain View-based tech giant was spotted testing a new Verified Email system through its Credential Manager to speed up the sign-up process on its Android app. This was being done to improve the user experience on the app. However, various users have now taken to various social media platforms and the Google Forum to complain about a new bug affecting the way they use the Gmail app on Android. Users report that the Gmail app flickers for them on Android tablets and foldable handsets.

Google Could Be Working on a Fix for the Gmail Flickering Issue

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, various Android users are affected by a new issue where the Gmail app on Android tablets and foldable handsets appears to be flickering. This reportedly makes the email illegible, often making it tough for users to read their emails. The report added that Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab A11+, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series users have primarily been affected.

The issue was first reported by a user on May 16 on the Google Support forum, where the user highlighted that when he tries to open the Gmail app, it starts to flicker, making the text unreadable. The user further added that he has tried to force-stop the Gmail app, while also attempting to clear the cache and restarting the tablet. Moreover, the user updated to the latest version of the app, but these methods reportedly did not fix the Gmail flickering issue.

Meanwhile, user Kimiya Kitani claims, in a reply to the original poster, that the issue has been escalated to Google and that the Mountain View-based tech giant is aware of the flickering in Gmail app bug. He said that the issue was primarily appearing on Samsung tablets, which could be related to the Android System WebView.

This suggests that the company could have started working on a fix, and the same may be rolled out in the future. However, since Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the bug, when a resolution will be released remains under wraps.

The user further added a list of temporary solutions to the problem. He said that users with a foldable handset should try to open the Gmail app in portrait mode and then switch it to landscape mode. Once done, they should reportedly try to rotate the screen back to portrait mode to fix the issue. On top of this, users can reportedly try updating the Android System WebView and clearing the cache and app storage.

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Further reading: Gmail App, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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