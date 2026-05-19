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Google I/O 2026 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Live and What to Expect

Google I/O 2026 will start at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and you can watch the keynote livestream via a browser or the YouTube apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 08:49 IST
Google I/O 2026 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Live and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2026 will take place in the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California

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Highlights
  • Google I/O 2026 is a two day event that begins on May 19
  • Google has already revealed several new updates coming to Android 17
  • Viewers can also watch the keynote video after the livestream ends
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Google I/O 2026 is all set to begin today (May 19), and the tech giant is expected to make several announcements about software features coming to its services over the coming months. In recent weeks, the Mountain View-based tech giant has provided us with a glimpse of what's to come, courtesy of The Android Show. The 2026 edition of the developer conference is expected to outline Google's roadmap across artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and developer tools.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2026 Livestream

Google I/O 2025 will begin at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST for users in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to deliver his keynote address from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will also be streamed live via the Google for Developers YouTube channel. This means users can tune in via their browser or via the YouTube app on mobile devices.

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Alternatively, you can tune in to the Google I/O 2026 livestream via the video embedded below.

After you watch the keynote live using the methods mentioned above, you can also tune in to the more technical developer keynote that follows the CEO's keynote address. This is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm PT (2am IST).

Subsequent sessions on the first day of Google I/O 2026 will focus on Google AI, Android, and agent-first workflows. You can also watch replays of the other shows after the livestream ends.

Don't forget to read our list of some of the announcements the company is expected to make at Google I/O 2026.

Google I/O 2026: What to Expect

AI is expected to be the centrepiece of this year's event. So far, Google has teased sessions around its end-to-end AI stack, including updates across multimodal models, media generation, robotics, and intelligent agents. The tech giant is also expected to showcase improvements to its infrastructure, allowing developers to build and deploy AI applications more efficiently.

Another notable highlight is likely to be Android 17. The OS, currently in beta testing, is expected to be released later this year. Google could take the opportunity to showcase some of its features at its annual conference. Improvements in performance, media capabilities, and support for larger screens and desktop-like experiences could be highlighted.

Apart from this, the tech giant has teased new developments for Google Chrome, with a focus on making the web browser more capable and intelligent. This could include enhancements to web APIs, performance improvements, and new AI-powered browsing features.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we cover Google's announcements related to AI, Android 17, and other software features at its developer conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Further reading: Google, Google IO 2026, Google IO 2026 date, Google IO 2026 schedule, AI, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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