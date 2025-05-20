Google launched the standalone app for NotebookLM on both Android and iOS on Monday. Earlier this month, the Mountain View-based tech giant listed the app on both Google Play and the App Store and allowed users to pre-register for it. Nearly three weeks later, the app is now available on both operating systems and carries several of the core features of the website version. While there are some limitations in adding sources to a notebook, the company has added the Audio Overviews feature to the app.

NotebookLM App Lets Users Download Audio Overviews

Those users who had pre-registered for the NotebookLM app on Android and iOS received a message on Monday highlighting that the app was available and was being installed on their device. Google also announced the launch of the app in a blog post, stating that the app's first iteration includes many of the platform's core features, and other features will be added in the coming months.

The home page of the NotebookLM app shows the list of notebooks. Based on the sources added, the app automatically assigns an emoji to the notebook, and users can also rename it. Currently, users can add PDFs, website URLs, YouTube links, and copied text. Some of the options available on the website, such as audio files, markdown text, Google Docs, and Slides, are not available on the app at this time.

However, the most popular feature of the platform — Audio Overviews — is available in the app. After entering a notebook, users can tap on the Studio option on the bottom right to generate an artificial intelligence (AI) audio discussion based on the sources. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test the feature, and it takes a couple of minutes to generate an audio file.

Normally, playing an Audio Overview requires active Internet connectivity, but if users download the file, they can also listen to it offline. Additionally, the interactive feature that lets users “join” the audio discussion to ask a question to the AI hosts is also available on the app.

Other notable features include topic summarisation and chatting with the AI to ask questions about the topic. Currently, features such as study guide generation and MindMap are not available on the app.

While the NotebookLM app is free to use, there is a paid subscription that gives access to more notebooks, sources per notebook, and Audio Overviews. Access to NotebookLM Plus is currently tied to the Google One AI Premium subscription that costs Rs. 1,950 per month.