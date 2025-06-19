Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions Confirmed Ahead of June 25 Launch; Charging Capacity Revealed

Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery, and will sport 8T LTPO main and cover displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 (pictured) is teased to come in green, titanium, and white colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 will weigh about 216g
  • The handset will support 80W wired, 40W wireless fast charging
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 will carry a 6,000mAh battery
Vivo X Fold 5 will be unveiled in China on June 25. The company has been teasing key features of the handset over the past few days. The design and colour options of the phone have been revealed. A senior Vivo official has now confirmed the dimensions of the book-style foldable smartphone, including its thickness and weight. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be thinner and lighter than the X Fold 3 Pro, which weighs 236g and measures 11.2mm when folded.

Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions, Charging Capacity Revealed

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed in a Weibo post that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 will be "about 2mm thinner and 20 grams lighter" than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a thickness of 11.2mm when folded and 5.2mm when unfolded. It weighs 236g. Therefore, the Vivo X Fold 5 will weigh around 216g, and it will measure about 9.2mm in thickness when folded. When unfolded, the handset may have a profile slimmer than 5mm.

Meanwhile, a Weibo post from the company confirms that the Vivo X Fold 5 will offer support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. It will have reverse charging support as well. Previously, the brand revealed that the handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is claimed to meet IPX8 + IPX9 + IPX9+ ratings for water resistance, as well as an IP5X rating for dust resistance.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 will be equipped with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit, which will include a periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The handset will sport 8T LTPO inner and cover display panels with 4,500 nits local peak brightness and high-frequency PWM dimming rate.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to be compatible with Apple's iCloud, AirPods, MacBooks and the Apple Watch. The smartphone will be available in green, titanium, and white shades. The phone is currently up for pre-order on the Vivo China website.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming-Chi Kuo

