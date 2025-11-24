Google is reportedly improving the interoperability between its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot app, Gemini, and its AI-powered learning platform, NotebookLM. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is planning to add a NotebookLM button within the Gemini app, and allow users to import their notebooks as an attachment. This will allow users to access the full-range of Gemini features to refine to improve their notebooks. The integration between the two products reportedly comes just days after the company integrated Nano Banana to the learning platform.

Google Reportedly Connects Gemini and NotebookLM

According to a TestingCatalog report, the tech giant is working on a feature that will let users transfer information between Gemini and NotebookLM. The publication spotted the evidence of the said feature within the code of the Gemini app, which now adds a button for NotebookLM. However, since it is under development, not even beta testers can access the feature.

The feature could let users take a conversation with the chatbot directly to the learning platform as a source without having to manually copy-paste it. Any other potential use cases are not known at this time.

Apart from this, the report also claimed that a separate snippet of code highlights another interoperability feature between the two platforms. With this, Gemini users can reportedly import any notebook from NotebookLM directly to the AI chatbot as an attachment.

While the use case was not stated, it is speculated that users can continue to access more advanced features, such as Canvas, Nano Banana Pro, Veo 3, as well as app connectors to refine the notebook.

It should be noted that these features have not been officially announced by Google, and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Just because the code relating to these features have been spotted, it is not confirmed that these will make it to the public. Many times, such plans are discarded midway.

Google has lately been aggressively releasing new features and upgrades for its NotebookLM platform. It now supports Nano Banana, Veo 3 Fast-powered Video Overviews, Audio Overviews in multiple languages and styles, and support for the Deep Research tool.