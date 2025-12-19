NotebookLM has been updated with support for data tables, the company announced on Thursday. Users can now organise information into data tables within the firms AI-powered research platform. Google said that these tables will be exportable to Google Sheets, which can also be converted into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. The new feature is currently rolling out to select Google AI subscription tiers. Additionally, NotebookLM is also being upgraded with the ability to export Notes and Reports to different file formats, including Google Docs and Sheets.

NotebookLM Now Lets Users Organise Data Into Tables

Google Labs, the tech giant's platform to roll out new experimental AI features, has added support for data tables to its NotebookLM. This means that users will now be able to organise information into a table format for comparative analysis. The said information will be categorised based on a user's preference, in order of user-defined priority. Currently, the new feature is available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. However, Google said that it will be rolled out to “all users in the upcoming weeks”.

With Data Tables, NotebookLM users will be able to convert meeting transcripts into tables, too. It will also allow users to “synthesise” information from multiple research papers, while tracking the years in which the study was conducted, including sample sizes and statistics. Users can then export the data tables into Google Sheets for editing, which can be later downloaded into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Separately, NotebookLM announced on Friday via a post on X that the AI research platform will now let users export their Notes and Reports into source code, Google Docs, and Google Sheets. The company claims that the feature provides easy access to files, while also allowing users to edit the same “on-the-go”.

To access it, users can navigate to Studio Panel > click on the ellipses next to Study Guide, Briefing Docs, or Saved Notes, and select one of the given options.

Google's latest announcement comes soon after NotebookLM was upgraded with the Chat History and new Slide Decks features. Available to all mobile and web users, Chat History lets users restart conversations from where they left it, while also letting them view the context. On the other hand, Slide Decks in NotebookLM now lets users refine their existing presentation slides and convert storybooks to docs and videos.