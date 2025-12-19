Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google's NotebookLM Updated With Data Tables, Export Support for Notes and Reports

Google's NotebookLM Updated With Data Tables, Export Support for Notes and Reports

NotebookLM is Google’s AI-powered research platform, which will now let users organise information into data tables.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 11:30 IST
Google's NotebookLM Updated With Data Tables, Export Support for Notes and Reports

Photo Credit: Google

NotebookLM will now let users export their Notes and Reports into editable files

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NotebookLM’s Data Tables will be exportable to Google Sheets
  • NotebookLM users will now be able to export Notes and Reports
  • The Data Tables feature will soon roll out to more users
Advertisement

NotebookLM has been updated with support for data tables, the company announced on Thursday. Users can now organise information into data tables within the firms AI-powered research platform. Google said that these tables will be exportable to Google Sheets, which can also be converted into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. The new feature is currently rolling out to select Google AI subscription tiers. Additionally, NotebookLM is also being upgraded with the ability to export Notes and Reports to different file formats, including Google Docs and Sheets.

NotebookLM Now Lets Users Organise Data Into Tables

Google Labs, the tech giant's platform to roll out new experimental AI features, has added support for data tables to its NotebookLM. This means that users will now be able to organise information into a table format for comparative analysis. The said information will be categorised based on a user's preference, in order of user-defined priority. Currently, the new feature is available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. However, Google said that it will be rolled out to “all users in the upcoming weeks”.

With Data Tables, NotebookLM users will be able to convert meeting transcripts into tables, too. It will also allow users to “synthesise” information from multiple research papers, while tracking the years in which the study was conducted, including sample sizes and statistics. Users can then export the data tables into Google Sheets for editing, which can be later downloaded into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Separately, NotebookLM announced on Friday via a post on X that the AI research platform will now let users export their Notes and Reports into source code, Google Docs, and Google Sheets. The company claims that the feature provides easy access to files, while also allowing users to edit the same “on-the-go”.

To access it, users can navigate to Studio Panel > click on the ellipses next to Study Guide, Briefing Docs, or Saved Notes, and select one of the given options.

Google's latest announcement comes soon after NotebookLM was upgraded with the Chat History and new Slide Decks features. Available to all mobile and web users, Chat History lets users restart conversations from where they left it, while also letting them view the context. On the other hand, Slide Decks in NotebookLM now lets users refine their existing presentation slides and convert storybooks to docs and videos.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NotebookLM, Google Labs, Google, AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Will Reportedly Launch With Telephoto and Ultrawide Camera Upgrades

Related Stories

Google's NotebookLM Updated With Data Tables, Export Support for Notes and Reports
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, and More
  2. Here's When the Realme 16 Pro Series Will Launch in India
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India Soon: See Expected Features
  4. Instagram Will Now Restrict the Number of Hashtags You Can Use
  5. Samsung Announces Exynos 2600 as World's First 2nm Chipset
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Tipped to Launch as First Compact Reno Smartphone
  7. Google's Pixel Upgrade Program Lets You Get the Latest Model Every Year
  8. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Are About to Be Scarce
  9. Google Will Now Let You Check AI-Generated Videos Directly in Gemini
  10. Meta's New AI Models Could Challenge Google, OpenAI in Image and Video Generation
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Reportedly Building Three New Generative AI Models With Focus on Image and Video Generation
  2. Google Pixel Upgrade Program Launched in India With Assured Buyback of Pixel 10 Series Models
  3. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Targeting Mid-2027 Launch as Naughty Dog Orders Overtime: Report
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Shipments May Slip to 2027 Despite 2026 Launch, Analyst Says
  5. Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced: See Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Google Brings SynthID-Powered Deepfake AI Video Detection Tool to Gemini App
  7. Dreame E1 Phone to Reportedly Debut With 108-Megapixel Camera and 5,000mAh Battery: Expected Specifications
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launch Date, Colourways, Storage Options Revealed: See Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Raju Weds Rambai Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. The Fifty OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This High-Stakes Reality Show Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »