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Google Upgrades Gmail Help Me Write With Custom AI Email Edits

Google has begun distributing the update across Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, with wider availability expected by July 20.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 11:28 IST
Google Upgrades Gmail Help Me Write With Custom AI Email Edits

Photo Credit: Google

Google extends the feature across AI and Workspace plans

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Highlights
  • Gmail adds undo and redo options for AI draft edits
  • Users can request specific changes to AI-generated emails
  • Help Me Write supports personalised editing instructions
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Google has introduced a new update for Gmail's Gemini-powered Help Me Write feature that gives users greater control over AI-generated email drafts. The latest addition allows people to refine existing drafts using their own text instructions instead of relying only on preset editing options. The update also adds undo and redo controls for AI edits, making it easier to revise messages before sending them. Google says the feature is rolling out now and is expected to reach eligible users by July 20.

Gmail's Gemini-Powered Help Me Write Gets Custom Refinement Tools

According to a Google blog post, Gmail's Help Me Write now lets users describe exactly how they want an email draft to be edited through the prompt bar. Once Gemini creates a draft, users can submit another prompt describing the exact changes they want, and Gmail revises the message accordingly. The AI then updates the draft based on those instructions.

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The new capability expands the existing refinement tools, which were previously limited to preset options such as Polish, Formalise and Shorten. With the latest update, users can request more specific changes, such as adding missing information to a particular section of an email or including a deadline in the message. Gmail also now supports undoing or redoing AI-generated edits while refining a draft.

The Mountain View-based tech giant said the feature is enabled by default for eligible users. For Google Workspace customers, it requires both Gemini for Workspace in Gmail and Workspace Intelligence access to Gmail to be enabled by administrators. End users do not need to turn on the feature manually once it becomes available.

Google has begun distributing the update across Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, with wider availability expected by July 20. The feature is available for Business Starter, Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus, Google AI Pro for Education, AI Expanded Access customers, and Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Help Me Write is Google's Gemini-powered writing assistant built into Gmail. It can generate complete email drafts from short prompts and also improve existing messages. Before this update, users could adjust drafts using preset options that changed the tone, length or clarity of an email. The latest addition extends those capabilities by allowing custom editing instructions, giving users more precise control over how Gemini revises their messages.

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Further reading: Google, Gmail, Help Me Write, Gemini, Google Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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