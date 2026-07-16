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ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Launched in India With AI Camera, 4K Interactive Display: Price, Specifications

The ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series is offered in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch display sizes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 July 2026 11:00 IST
ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Launched in India With AI Camera, 4K Interactive Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

The interactive display runs Android 16 EDLA

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Highlights
  • The interactive display features a 48-megapixel AI-powered camera
  • AI tools support text recognition and language translation
  • The display runs on Android 16 EDLA operating system
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ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest premium interactive display lineup for classrooms, boardrooms, and collaborative workspaces. The company claims it is the first offering in its lineup to feature an integrated 48-megapixel AI camera. It is also equipped with an eight-microphone array, AI-powered collaboration tools, and a 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display. The interactive display runs on Android 16 EDLA and supports hybrid meetings, training sessions, and interactive learning environments.

ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Availability in India

The ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series will be available for purchase in India through the company's authorised partners and enterprise sales network. It is offered in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch display sizes. The company has yet to announce the pricing of the interactive display lineup.

ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Features, Specifications

ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series sports a 4K Ultra HD interactive display with an IR multi-touch frame. It is powered by an RK3576 processor based on Arm Cortex-A72 and Cortex-A53 cores. The SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of eMMC onboard storage. The display runs Android 16 EDLA.

A notable feature of the interactive display is its integrated 48-megapixel AI camera. The company has equipped it with AI facial tracking support, which is claimed to keep presenters in focus during meetings and classroom sessions. On the audio front, there is an eight-microphone array with sound localisation and gesture recognition capabilities. The integration of these features eliminates the need for external cameras and microphones, ViewSonic claims.

There are several AI-powered productivity features onboard, too. To begin with, the AI Text Recognition Pen can convert handwritten notes into editable digital text. Built-in tools support multilingual translation, text-to-speech, automatic text formatting, shape editing, colour customisation, and layer management. The company says users can also copy, duplicate, rearrange, lock, unlock, or delete objects directly on the interactive whiteboard.

The interactive display also includes AI-assisted search and educational tools. Users can search recognised text directly on YouTube and Wikipedia, while it is also claimed to be capable of generating explanations and learning exercises based on educational content. Other features include Magical Pen, which converts rough sketches into polished geometric shapes, and Shape Recognition, which refines hand-drawn diagrams into cleaner geometric figures for presentations.

Connectivity options on the ViewBoard IN04V-N Series include HDMI input with support for up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, an 80-pin OPS slot supporting 4K 60Hz output, a Smart USB port, integrated speakers, and NFC support.

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Further reading: ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series, ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Price in India, ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Specifications, Viewsonic
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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ViewSonic ViewBoard IN04V-N Series Launched in India With AI Camera, 4K Interactive Display: Price, Specifications
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