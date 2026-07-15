Resident Evil 1 Remake Said to Have Entered Pre-Production Phase Last Year

More Resident Evil games are set to get the remake treatment after the success of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes. At Summer Game Fest in June, Capcom confirmed it was developing a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Previous leaks point to a new remake of the first Resident Evil game in the works, as well. As per a new claim, Resident Evil 1 remake entered the early stage of production last year.

The information comes from noted tipster Dusk Golem, who had previously reported that a remake of Resident Evil 1 was in the works. In response to a query on X, the insider claimed that Resident Evil 1 remake had entered pre-production phase “nearly a year ago,” around August or September 2025.

The tipster said that Capcom would probably begin full production on the project after development on Resident Evil Veronica was finished. They claimed that the Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake was currently in “crunch” period of development, which means Capcom developers are likely working overtime on the game.

Multiple Resident Evil Games in the Works

Capcom is working on multiple Resident Evil projects following the critical and commercial success of its initial batch of RE remakes and Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline title in the survival horror series. Reports from last year also pointed to the Japanese company working on a full remake of Resident Evil Zero, the 2002 prequel to Resident Evil 1.

Alongside the update on the Resident Evil 1 remake, Dusk Golem also claimed that the Resident Evil Zero remake entered full production in late 2022.

Capcom has not officially announced remakes of Resident Evil 1 and Resident Evil Zero. The developer revealed its next remake project, Resident Evil Veronica, at Summer Game Fest in June. The survival horror title is set to launch in 2027.

Resident Evil released in 1996 and kickstarted the RE franchise. The horror classic has already been remade once in 2022.