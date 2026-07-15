Google Pixel Watch 5 has surfaced in a fresh leak ahead of its expected debut, with official-looking renders revealing the smartwatch in multiple colour options, updated band pairings and a new watch face. The leaked images also suggest Google will continue offering the wearable in two case sizes with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. The report also hints at a possible price increase, Wear OS 7 software and a largely familiar design ahead of the company's anticipated Made by Google launch event next month.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Leak Design (Expected)

According to a post on a webside called The Tide Chart, high-resolution press renders have revealed the Pixel Watch 5's design and colour lineup ahead of its official announcement. The website currently has a single published post. However, the renders were shared in collaboration with Steve H. McFly @OnLeaks, a tipster known for an accurate track record with product leaks.

The Pixel Watch 5 appears in four finishes in the leaked renders, including Dark Anthracite paired with a black band, Natural Silver with a pale grey band, Pyrite with an olive band and Warm Gold with a coral band. According to the report, the Warm Gold finish has so far been spotted only on the 41mm model, while the 45mm version is shown in the other three colours. It adds, however, that the possibility of a 45mm Warm Gold variant cannot be ruled out.

The leaked images suggest Google has made only minor visual changes, with the Pixel Watch 5 closely resembling its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 4. It retains the domed display, side-mounted charging contacts and Google's proprietary band attachment system instead of standard watch lugs. The continued use of the same attachment mechanism also suggests existing Pixel Watch bands should remain compatible. The renders additionally showcase a new watch face with an analogue clock layout, wavy background graphics and a dedicated Gemini shortcut.

The report adds that both the 41mm and 45mm models are expected to be offered in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi with LTE configurations. It also says the colour combinations match details that surfaced through earlier retail listings. Separately, four Pixel Watch 5 model numbers were recently spotted in filings with the US Federal Communications Commission. The certification reportedly indicates LTE support on select models, alongside satellite emergency SOS, ultra-wideband connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 across the lineup.

The latest leak also points to a possible price increase of around $50 (roughly Rs. 4,800) over the previous generation. Earlier pricing leaks suggest the 41mm Wi-Fi model could start at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,400), while the 45mm Wi-Fi version may cost $429 (roughly Rs. 41,300). The 41mm LTE variant is tipped to launch at $499 (roughly Rs. 48,000), whereas the 45mm LTE model could be priced at $529 (roughly Rs. 50,900).

Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel Watch 5 will ship with Wear OS 7 and become the first smartwatch to include Google's consolidated Health app out of the box. The latest report also mentions larger batteries and a Tensor processor designed for wearable devices, although it says those hardware details could not be independently verified. Retail leaks have further indicated that pre-orders may begin shortly after the August 12 launch event, with general availability expected from August 20.