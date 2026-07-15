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Google Announces Play Catalog Access Program for Third-Party App Stores on Android Devices

Google also places restrictions on how participating marketplaces can use the Play catalogue.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 18:53 IST
Google Announces Play Catalog Access Program for Third-Party App Stores on Android Devices

Google requires app stores to meet strict eligibility rules

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Highlights
  • Google limits Play catalogue access to the US market
  • App downloads will continue through Google Play
  • The programme follows Google's Epic Games legal dispute
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Google has announced that eligible third-party Android app stores in the US will be able to access the Play Store's app catalogue starting July 22 through the new Play Catalog Access Program. The initiative will allow participating marketplaces to offer Play Store apps, while downloads will continue to be completed through Google Play. Google has also detailed the eligibility criteria, onboarding process and annual fee for participating app stores. The move is part of the company's broader changes to Android app distribution in the US.

Google to Allow US Android App Stores to List Play Store Apps

According to a Google support page, participating app stores will be able to list apps from the Google Play catalogue, while installations will continue to take place through Google Play under the same terms as direct Play Store downloads. Google also confirmed that its existing Play service fee will continue to apply to apps installed through the programme.

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Google says only US-based Android app stores registered as organisations will be eligible to participate. Eligible marketplaces must function as legitimate third-party app stores, secure the necessary rights to distribute apps and comply with Google's privacy, security, and intellectual property requirements. Participating stores must also provide essential app information, user controls for installations and updates, customer support and regularly refresh their Play catalogue data.

Google also places restrictions on how participating marketplaces can use the Play catalogue. They may only distribute Play catalogue apps within the US and cannot impose additional download fees, monetise installations or share catalogue data with other marketplaces. Google also requires participating stores to continue offering apps beyond those available through the programme.

To join the programme, app store operators must review the eligibility requirements, submit an enrolment form, accept the service agreement and pay a $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4,81,400) security and policy review fee. Google says the same amount will be charged annually to maintain access. Once approved, participating app stores can complete the remaining onboarding steps through the Play Console before accessing the Play catalogue.

The change follows Google's ongoing efforts to comply with the court order issued in its legal dispute with Epic Games. Earlier reports indicated the new programme would give eligible third-party marketplaces access to the Play catalogue while continuing to route app downloads through Google Play.

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Further reading: Google Play, Play Store, Google, Play Catalog Access Program, Google Play Catalog, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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