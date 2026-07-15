Apple has received regulatory approval to bring Apple Intelligence to iPhones in China, clearing a key hurdle for the rollout of its artificial intelligence features in one of its largest smartphone markets. The approval is expected to allow Apple to introduce its on-device AI service with support from local technology partners Alibaba and Baidu. While the company has not announced a release date, the move is expected to strengthen its AI offering in China, where generative AI services require government approval before launch.

Apple Intelligence Will Use Alibaba, Baidu AI Models in China

According to a Reuters report, China's Cyberspace Administration has approved Apple's on-device generative AI service for use on iPhones in the country. The approval clears the way for Apple to introduce Apple Intelligence after meeting China's requirement for generative AI services to be registered before public release.

The report says Apple Intelligence in China will incorporate capabilities from AI models developed by Alibaba and Baidu. Alibaba confirmed that its Qwen large language model will power Apple Intelligence across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and visionOS in China. The integration allows users to access features such as text and image understanding and generation. Baidu also confirmed that it is working with Apple to develop Apple Intelligence features for Chinese iPhone users.

Although the service has now secured regulatory approval, the Cyberspace Administration did not announce a rollout timeline, the report noted. Apple has also not commented on the approval.

Apple first introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024, but the service has yet to launch in China because the country's regulations require generative AI services to obtain approval before they can be released publicly. Chinese authorities reportedly require companies to register large language models and AI services before making them publicly available.

The rollout is expected to strengthen Apple's position in China, where demand for AI-enabled smartphones continues to grow. Apple recently reported a 24.4 percent year-on-year increase in shipments in the country during the second quarter. Apple has yet to announce when Apple Intelligence will begin rolling out to users in China.