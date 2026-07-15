Gemini in Chrome was launched in the US last year, and later, the tech giant expanded its availability to more countries. Now, the Gemini in the Chrome browser has arrived in one of its remaining markets. The feature offers AI-powered assistance in the browser to get key takeaways, clarify concepts, find answers and more. Gemini in Chrome uses content from the user's current browser tab. It can be accessed by users aged 18 and over.

Gemini in Chrome Arrives in the UK

On its support page, Google has announced that AI-powered Chrome features are now rolling out to desktop users in the UK. It is confirmed to be available on iOS next month. The feature's arrival comes months after it was made available to users in India, with support for eight Indian languages.

Users in the UK can now ask Gemini to summarise long articles in Chrome, compare details across tabs and ask questions about the content on the webpage without leaving it. Gemini in Chrome will act as a personalised browsing assistant for users, and the feature is also integrated with Google's apps, allowing users to schedule meetings with Calendar, check location details with Google Maps, write emails with Gmail and ask questions about YouTube videos, all without leaving the page you're on.

Gemini in Chrome will also remember context from previous conversations to tailor personalised responses for users. It includes Nano Banana 2 capabilities to transform images on the web with a simple text prompt.

Google states that the AI features are designed with security in mind. The models are claimed to recognise known threats, like prompt injection, and include safeguards that require user confirmation before completing sensitive actions.

The Gemini in Chrome first launched in the US last year. It was later expanded to more markets, including Canada, New Zealand, India, Africa, and the Middle East. Users aged over 18 can use Gemini in Chrome. On a computer, it can also share up to 10 open tabs with Gemini.