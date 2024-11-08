Google Vids, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) video creation tool, is now rolling out to select Google Workspace users. Announced on Thursday, the tool can assist users across multiple steps in the video and presentation-making workflow. Interestingly, Google Vids is not an AI video generation tool like Runway or Pika, which can generate videos using text prompts. Instead, it mainly assists in script writing, adding stock images and videos, creating background music, as well as AI-generated voiceovers. The tool also allows users to record video or audio of themselves and add it to the video.

Google Vids Features

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the roll out of Google Vids. The tool is now available for Google Workspace accounts on the Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Education Plus tiers. Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-ons will also get access to the tool.

Google says Vids allows users to utilise Gemini's capabilities to generate the first draft of a video or presentation quickly. It comes with a “Help me create” feature which can generate an editable storyboard complete with stock media, text, script per scene, and background music track. The user just has to provide a prompt, a source document from Google Drive, and choose a style.

Users can also pick from one of many templates on the platform and directly get to the storyboard stage. One unique aspect of Google Vids is that it also accepts Google Docs, Slides, videos, audio recordings, and more. Adding these gives the AI more context into the flow of the final video. Additionally, users can also use the tool's “Recording studio” feature to add their own audio or video recordings.

Notably, unlike AI-powered text-to-video generators, Google Vids does not generate videos from scratch. Instead, it can be understood as an assistant that puts together different pieces of a video storyboard based on the contextual understanding of the prompt. Then it lets the user take over to add a finishing touch.

While users can access all the AI-powered features within Google Vids without any restriction till December 2025, the company said it might add a usage limit from the beginning of 2026.