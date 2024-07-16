Google AI Overviews feature has taken another hit and is now showing for fewer searches than before, as per a report. Dubbed Search Generative Experience (SGE) during its beta testing phase, AI Overviews was formally introduced during the Google I/O 2024 event. The feature is currently available openly only in the US and allows users to get a snapshot of the searched information curated by AI on the top of the results page. However, after incidents of inaccurate responses, the tech giant reportedly rolled back the feature in June. It appears the feature has now been further scaled down.

Google AI Overviews' Visibility Reportedly Reduced

With data from enterprise SEO platform BrightEdge, a report by SearchEngineLand found that AI Overviews were now showing up for just seven percent of the total search queries on Google. The data was compiled by tracking the number of instances the feature appeared in the month of June.

As per the report, there was a drop from 11 percent to seven percent last month. Three sectors — education, entertainment, and e-commerce — have reportedly witnessed the biggest drop in the visibility of the feature. It is said that entertainment queries have dropped to nearly zero percent from the previous 14 percent. Education and e-commerce witnessed a drop from 26 percent to 13 percent and 26 percent to nine percent, respectively.

Last month, a similar report by BrightEdge highlighted that the visibility of AI Overviews dropped to just 15 percent. In comparison, before mid-April, when the scale-back of the feature reportedly began, AI Overviews were showing for as much as 75 percent of queries. The report also found that the majority of the AI-collated responses were shown in a truncated format where a collapsed view of the answer can be seen.

Soon after the feature's US launch, some users began reporting incorrect and bizarre responses to some queries. In one instance, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user posted a screenshot where the AI suggested adding non-toxic glue to the sauce when searching for a solution to “cheese not sticking to pizza”.

While Google has claimed that it had fixed the issue and improved its monitoring of the feature, the visibility of AI Overviews continues to reduce.