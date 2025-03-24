Technology News
Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature

Google Vids is powered by Gemini and can make videos with user prompts and a document.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Vids is only available to the Workspace account holders

Highlights
  • AI voiceovers feature will be added to Vids’ ‘Help me create’
  • Google is adding a variety of voiceovers to let users choose from
  • Vids is compatible with Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge
Google Vids, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) video creation tool, is getting a new feature. Announced last week, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now adding AI-powered voiceovers to its ‘Help me create' feature. With this, the tool will automatically add voiceovers for each scene generated by it. Users will have granular control over the voiceovers and they can pick from a wide range of options, or turn it off entirely. Notably, the tech giant first rolled out the platform in November 2024.

Google Vids Gets a New AI Feature

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI voiceovers feature. So far, the tool allowed users to generate a fully editable first draft of a video based on a text prompt and a document from Google Drive. The platform is powered by Gemini, although the company does not disclose the particular AI model being used for it.

Based on the prompt and the document, Gemini generates scenes complete with stock media, text, script, and background music. Once generated, the user can take control of the draft and make any changes to it. While the tool was already powerful, now Google is adding the capability of adding voiceovers to the scenes automatically.

google vids ai voiceovers Google Vids AI voiceovers

Google Vids' AI voiceovers
Photo Credit: Google

 

AI voiceovers are being added to Vids' ‘Help me create' feature. While the tool can suggest voiceovers based on the prompt, users can also take over and add the custom AI voice that resonates the most with the content. Google says AI voices are available in a variety of pitches and tones.

To use the new feature, users can open Google Vids and select the option to create a new video. They will then see AI voiceovers in the options. Notably, the Vids and its full set of features are compatible with the most recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge (only on Windows) browsers. Other browsers might not support all of the features of the platform.

While Vids itself is available in users' local language globally, the AI features, including AI voiceovers, are only available in English currently. The new feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Essentials, and Education accounts. Those who have an existing Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-on will also get the feature.

Comments

Further reading: Google Vids, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
