Google Vids, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) video creation tool, is getting a new feature. Announced last week, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now adding AI-powered voiceovers to its ‘Help me create' feature. With this, the tool will automatically add voiceovers for each scene generated by it. Users will have granular control over the voiceovers and they can pick from a wide range of options, or turn it off entirely. Notably, the tech giant first rolled out the platform in November 2024.

Google Vids Gets a New AI Feature

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI voiceovers feature. So far, the tool allowed users to generate a fully editable first draft of a video based on a text prompt and a document from Google Drive. The platform is powered by Gemini, although the company does not disclose the particular AI model being used for it.

Based on the prompt and the document, Gemini generates scenes complete with stock media, text, script, and background music. Once generated, the user can take control of the draft and make any changes to it. While the tool was already powerful, now Google is adding the capability of adding voiceovers to the scenes automatically.

Google Vids' AI voiceovers

Photo Credit: Google

AI voiceovers are being added to Vids' ‘Help me create' feature. While the tool can suggest voiceovers based on the prompt, users can also take over and add the custom AI voice that resonates the most with the content. Google says AI voices are available in a variety of pitches and tones.

To use the new feature, users can open Google Vids and select the option to create a new video. They will then see AI voiceovers in the options. Notably, the Vids and its full set of features are compatible with the most recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge (only on Windows) browsers. Other browsers might not support all of the features of the platform.

While Vids itself is available in users' local language globally, the AI features, including AI voiceovers, are only available in English currently. The new feature is currently rolling out to Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Essentials, and Education accounts. Those who have an existing Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-on will also get the feature.