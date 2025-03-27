Google Workspace's March feature drop was announced on Thursday, and it is bringing several new artificial intelligence (AI) features to users. Most of these features have already been rolled out to eligible users, and others will get it in the next few days. The most notable feature is an upgrade to Google Meet's “take notes for me” feature, which can now suggest next steps to users. Google Vids is also getting a new AI voiceovers feature that will add custom voiceovers to every AI-generated scene automatically.

Google Workspace Brings New AI Features

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant introduced several new features to its paid Google Workspace users. These will be rolling out to Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Essentials, and Education accounts. Those who have an existing Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-on will also get them. Admin action might be necessary for some of these features.

First is a useful update to Google Meet. The Gemini-powered “take notes for me” feature was first added to the video conferencing platform in August 2024. With this update, the AI chatbot can generate a list of steps that can be taken once a meeting is over. The steps are added on the basis of the conversations in the meeting and are added to the same Google Doc, at the bottom of the summary.

Gemini also adds due dates for each task and assigns them to the most relevant meeting participant. Once added, meeting hosts will be able to review and edit these tasks and follow up as required.

The AI voiceovers feature is being added to Google Vids' “help me create” tool. It can suggest custom voices suited for each scene of a generated video. Users can also manually add an AI voice that they feel better reflects the content of the video. To use the new feature, users can open Google Vids and select the option to create a new video. They will then see AI voiceovers in the options.

Google Chat is also getting a new “translate for me” feature, powered by Gemini. It will automatically detect and translate text messages from more than 120 languages with a single click. They can also view the original message if needed. Additionally, the tech giant said it is expanding the languages supported by Gemini across Workspace apps.