Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available in Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue and Thunder Grey colour options in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 16:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 13-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, two months after it was unveiled in Brazil. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and runs on the company's in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and Dolby Atmos speakers. The phone runs on Android 14 and comes with Samsung's Knox Security and NFC-based Tap & Pay features. It will be available for purchase in the country later this month in three RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,299, respectively. It will be available for sale in the country starting July 20 via Amazon, the Samsung India website and offline retail stores.

The company said that buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discounts for an unspecified limited period and a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank cards during the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Customers will also be eligible for an additional Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback. 

The handset is offered in three colour options — Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue and Thunder Grey.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is backed by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. 

For photos, the handset features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera (f/1.8) along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) as well as a 2-megapixel macro (f/2.4) camera. There's a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front, for selfies and video chats.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M35 5G with a 6,000mAh battery and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with Samsung's Knox Security and Tap & Pay features. The handset measures 162.3 x 78.6 x 9.1mm in size and weighs 222g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Scammers Posing as Professors, Academicians to Target Investors, US Regulator Warns

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  3. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Again Courtesy of TENAA Listing
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Expected August Launch
  6. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report
  2. Detective Dotson Details Co-Op Mode on Xbox Series S/X, Will Feature Dynamic Split-Screen
  3. Canon EOS R1 With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: Price, Features
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks
  5. Google Begins Testing Google Vids, the Gemini AI-Powered Video and Presentation Tool
  6. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Boat Smart Ring Active India Launch Date Set for July 20; Design, Price, Key Features Revealed
  8. Crypto Scammers Posing as Professors, Academicians to Target Investors, US Regulator Warns
  9. Nubia Z60S Pro 3C Certification Confirms Satellite Connectivity, 80W Fast Charging and Other Details: Report
  10. Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024: New India-Focused AI Models, Tools, and Initiatives Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »