Grammarly Rebrands to Superhuman, Introduces New Agentic AI Assistant

Grammarly rebranded its company name to Superhuman on Wednesday. While the product Grammarly, the writing assistant, continues to exist, the parent company, which also includes the artificial intelligence (AI) productivity platform Coda and Superhuman Mail, will now be under the Superhuman brand. Additionally, the company introduced its latest product, Superhuman Go, an agentic AI assistant available across platforms and devices, which can proactively assist users by connecting to various data hubs and being context-aware. It is a prompt-less tool, similar to Grammarly.

Grammarly Changes Name to Superhuman

Among the long list of unorthodox business decisions, perhaps the most unique is for an acquirer to take up the identity of the acquired brand. When Grammarly acquired Superhuman Mail earlier this year, few would have thought that the brand integration would be established in this way. However, the San Francisco-based company has never been shy of pivoting to the acquired brand's ideas.

In December 2024, Grammarly acquired Coda, moving from a single-product company to a multi-product brand. After the acquisition, the company elevated the Co-Founder and CEO of Coda, Shishir Mehrotra, as the CEO of (then) Grammarly, replacing Rahul Roy-Chowdhury.

Now, under Mehrotra, the company has completed its rebranding exercise and will be known as Superhuman, whose portfolio includes four AI-powered work products — Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and now Superhuman Go.

Superhuman Go is the latest offering by the company. Billed as a tool that “works in every application and tab”, it is an agentic AI assistant that offers writing assistance, auto-drafts, summarisation, and more. The agentic capability comes in the form of its ability to tap into different knowledge hubs to complete complex actions proactively.

It also works proactively, similar to Grammarly. For instance, if a user on Slack asks another user for a meeting the next day, Go will proactively check their emails and calendar to find an available slot, then show the information inline to help them plan the right time for the meeting. Alternatively, it can help draft emails to users by finding the right words and reframing sentences, or pull product pricing from the CRM and flag recent support issues.

At launch, it can connect to and fetch information from Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook. The company is also allowing developers to bring their own agents to the AI assistant via the Superhuman Agents SDK. It highlighted that currently, companies such as Common Room, Fireflies, Parallel, and Speechify have built new agents for Go, which are currently available.