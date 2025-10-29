Microsoft introduced two new Copilot agents for the Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers on Tuesday. The first is called App Builder, and it can create functional apps from text prompts. The second agent, dubbed Workflows, can automate tasks across Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Planner, and other services, such as Approvals. Both agents will initially be available to a select group of subscribers and are likely to be expanded to the larger user base. Interestingly, the new features were introduced just days after Google added vibe coding capability to the AI Studio.

Copilot Can Now Generate Apps from Text Prompts

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant announced the two new Copilot agents for Microsoft 365 Copilot users. Both App Builder and Workflows are currently available to subscribers who have enrolled in the Frontier programme. While the Workflows agent is currently available in the Agents Store, the App Builder agent will be added later this week.

Essentially a vibe coding experience, the App Builder agent can receive instructions from the user via text prompts and then write the code autonomously to create a functional app. Microsoft says the agent supports multi-turn interaction, meaning the user can continue to refine the app after its creation by sharing multiple prompts. It can also conjure up interactive elements such as dashboards, charts, calculators, lists, and more.

With each iteration, the user can preview the app and visually inspect if they would prefer something else, making it accessible to even those who do not know coding. Additionally, the company states that the AI-generated app can be deployed without any database setup. Microsoft Lists acts as a backend, allowing users to generate and store new data.

Further, for more control, the in-app experience is grounded in users' Microsoft 365 content, including documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and notes. Sharing the apps is also simple. Users can distribute the generated app via a link, similar to how a document is shared.

The second AI agent is Workflows. It is essentially an automation tool that can automate tasks such as sending emails and reminders, managing calendars, and sharing team updates. Similar to App Builder, users can set up the automation by instructing the agent in natural language. This agent works across Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Planner, and services like Approvals.

Adding more items or adjusting the automation behaviour is also simple. Users just need to write a prompt in the same conversation, and the agent will execute it. Microsoft says the feature is built on the same infrastructure that powers Agent Flows for enterprises, bringing higher reliability for users.

