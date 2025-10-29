Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Agent That Can Build Apps from Text Prompts

Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Agent That Can Build Apps from Text Prompts

Microsoft’s App Builder and Workflows agents are available to 365 Copilot users enrolled in the Frontier programme.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 18:17 IST
Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Agent That Can Build Apps from Text Prompts

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says the Copilot AI agents support multi-turn edits

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Workflows agent can be accessed via the Copilot Agent Store
  • The App Builder agent will be added to the Agent Store this week
  • Recently, Google added a similar capability to its AI Studio
Advertisement

Microsoft introduced two new Copilot agents for the Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers on Tuesday. The first is called App Builder, and it can create functional apps from text prompts. The second agent, dubbed Workflows, can automate tasks across Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Planner, and other services, such as Approvals. Both agents will initially be available to a select group of subscribers and are likely to be expanded to the larger user base. Interestingly, the new features were introduced just days after Google added vibe coding capability to the AI Studio.

Copilot Can Now Generate Apps from Text Prompts

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant announced the two new Copilot agents for Microsoft 365 Copilot users. Both App Builder and Workflows are currently available to subscribers who have enrolled in the Frontier programme. While the Workflows agent is currently available in the Agents Store, the App Builder agent will be added later this week.

Essentially a vibe coding experience, the App Builder agent can receive instructions from the user via text prompts and then write the code autonomously to create a functional app. Microsoft says the agent supports multi-turn interaction, meaning the user can continue to refine the app after its creation by sharing multiple prompts. It can also conjure up interactive elements such as dashboards, charts, calculators, lists, and more.

With each iteration, the user can preview the app and visually inspect if they would prefer something else, making it accessible to even those who do not know coding. Additionally, the company states that the AI-generated app can be deployed without any database setup. Microsoft Lists acts as a backend, allowing users to generate and store new data.

Further, for more control, the in-app experience is grounded in users' Microsoft 365 content, including documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and notes. Sharing the apps is also simple. Users can distribute the generated app via a link, similar to how a document is shared.

The second AI agent is Workflows. It is essentially an automation tool that can automate tasks such as sending emails and reminders, managing calendars, and sharing team updates. Similar to App Builder, users can set up the automation by instructing the agent in natural language. This agent works across Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Planner, and services like Approvals.

Adding more items or adjusting the automation behaviour is also simple. Users just need to write a prompt in the same conversation, and the agent will execute it. Microsoft says the feature is built on the same infrastructure that powers Agent Flows for enterprises, bringing higher reliability for users.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3a Lite First Impressions

Related Stories

Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Agent That Can Build Apps from Text Prompts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  4. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  6. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  7. Vivo X300 Series Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  8. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Grey's Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Idli Kadai, Starring Dhanush, Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  2. Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?
  5. Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  7. OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Announced; to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phone in India
  8. Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Crime Thriller Movie Online?
  9. French Lawmakers to Review Proposal to Ban CBDC, Support Bitcoin Reserve and Crypto Oversight
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »