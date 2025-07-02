Grammarly has announced its intentions to acquire Superhuman, an artificial intelligence (AI) email app. The AI-powered writing and proofreading assistant highlighted that the acquisition is aimed at creating a native productivity platform which will offer integrated AI experiences, led by AI agents. The company also stated that the decision to acquire an email app was taken as emails are Grammarly's “number-one use case.” It also hinted at some of the AI features users can expect once the new platform is launched.

Grammarly Wants to Build an AI Productivity Platform

In a press release, the AI writing assistant announced that it is planning to acquire Superhuman. The AI-native email platform first arrived in 2017 as a web interface, and in 2023, the company released it as an Android app. The app offers features such as AI-generated email completions, automatically drafting follow-up emails, AI-powered categorisation, and more.

While Grammarly did not share the financial terms of the deal, it highlighted that the acquisition will open an avenue for the company to pursue its ambitions of creating an AI productivity platform. Choosing an email app as a starting point was also strategic, as the company said that “email is the number-one use case of Grammarly.” The AI assistant is claimed to review more than 50 million emails per week across over 20 email clients.

Grammarly, in the press release, pointed out that despite AI providers adding the technology to email platforms, there exists a gap. This is largely due to poor integration, which leads to a fragmented experience, the company said. With this acquisition, it now wants to solve these bottlenecks.

While Grammarly's productivity app is not ready yet, it mentioned some of the features that could be available on its productivity platform. Some of them include using AI agents to sort emails, schedule a meeting, perform deep research of the user's content, write full emails in the user's voice, and more.

“This is the future we've been building toward since day one: AI that works where people work, not where companies want them to work[..]Email isn't just another app; it's where professionals spend significant portions of their day, and it's the perfect staging ground for orchestrating multiple AI agents simultaneously,” said Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Grammarly.