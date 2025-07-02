Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform

Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform

Grammarly’s productivity platform will provide AI agents to write emails, schedule meetings, and perform deep research.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 16:28 IST
Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform

Photo Credit: Grammarly

Grammarly said its AI assistant revises more than 50 million emails per week

Highlights
  • The Android app of Superhuman was launched in July 2023
  • Grammarly did not reveal the financial terms of the deal
  • The company highlighted the fragmented AI tech in email platforms
Advertisement

Grammarly has announced its intentions to acquire Superhuman, an artificial intelligence (AI) email app. The AI-powered writing and proofreading assistant highlighted that the acquisition is aimed at creating a native productivity platform which will offer integrated AI experiences, led by AI agents. The company also stated that the decision to acquire an email app was taken as emails are Grammarly's “number-one use case.” It also hinted at some of the AI features users can expect once the new platform is launched.

Grammarly Wants to Build an AI Productivity Platform

In a press release, the AI writing assistant announced that it is planning to acquire Superhuman. The AI-native email platform first arrived in 2017 as a web interface, and in 2023, the company released it as an Android app. The app offers features such as AI-generated email completions, automatically drafting follow-up emails, AI-powered categorisation, and more.

While Grammarly did not share the financial terms of the deal, it highlighted that the acquisition will open an avenue for the company to pursue its ambitions of creating an AI productivity platform. Choosing an email app as a starting point was also strategic, as the company said that “email is the number-one use case of Grammarly.” The AI assistant is claimed to review more than 50 million emails per week across over 20 email clients.

Grammarly, in the press release, pointed out that despite AI providers adding the technology to email platforms, there exists a gap. This is largely due to poor integration, which leads to a fragmented experience, the company said. With this acquisition, it now wants to solve these bottlenecks.

While Grammarly's productivity app is not ready yet, it mentioned some of the features that could be available on its productivity platform. Some of them include using AI agents to sort emails, schedule a meeting, perform deep research of the user's content, write full emails in the user's voice, and more.

“This is the future we've been building toward since day one: AI that works where people work, not where companies want them to work[..]Email isn't just another app; it's where professionals spend significant portions of their day, and it's the perfect staging ground for orchestrating multiple AI agents simultaneously,” said Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Grammarly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Grammarly, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Ferrari Amalfi Unveiled With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, 320 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
WWE 2K25 Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Related Stories

Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »