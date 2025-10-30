Google has begun rolling out early access to Gemini for Home, providing smart home users with a preview of the upcoming replacement for Google Assistant on Nest devices. The Gemini upgrade, currently available to Google Home users in the US, offers a significant leap forward for Google's smart home experience. It's worth noting that some of the new few features introduced by the company require a Google Home Premium subscription. Initial access to Gemini for Home is limited to users in the US who have registered for the Early Access program. It requires version 4.1 of the Google Home app, and the company has confirmed more regions will get access in 2026.

Gemini for Home Assistant Eligibility, Features

The company announced the rollout of early access to Gemini for Home in the US in a recent blog post. The upgrade, free for enrolled users, replaces Google Assistant with the Gemini voice assistant on supported Nest devices.

While the basic experience is included at no extra charge, advanced features, including Gemini Live, the ability to search camera history and create automations via your voice will require a Google Home Premium subscription. Google also confirmed plans to expand Gemini for Home to more countries in 2026.

Users can access Gemini on a speaker or display by saying 'Hey Google' followed by their request. They can also use the command 'Hey Google, let's chat' to access Gemini Live. The assistant can handle tasks like answering questions, setting or editing reminders, streaming media, and controlling smart home devices.

Additionally, Google's Chief Product Officer, Anish Kattukaran, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the first wave of the Gemini for Home voice assistant early access rollout begins October 28 in the US, starting at 9:30 am PST (10:00 pm IST).

To try out Gemini for Home, users in the US will need version 4.1 of the Google Home app. To join the early access program, users can head to Settings > Early Access within the app. Google is asking users to provide feedback either through the app or by saying, 'Hey Google, send feedback,' to bring improvements to the feature ahead of a wider rollout.

Gemini for Home Compatible Speakers, Displays

Gemini for Home voice assistant will support all Google speakers and displays released since 2016. This includes Google Nest Hub (2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (first gen), Google Home Max, Nest Mini (2nd gen), Home Mini (first gen), Nest Audio, Home and Nest Wi-Fi point.

The Gemini Live will be available with a Google Home Premium subscription in both the Standard and Advanced plans on Nest Hub (2nd gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd gen) and Nest Hub Max.

Google has also listed 100 sample commands to help users explore what Gemini for Home can do. The list includes asking to explain more complex subjects, getting a personal tour of current events, learn new words, getting updates about current events, troubleshooting common issues with your devices, discovering new playlists and more.