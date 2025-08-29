Technology News
Grok Code Fast 1 is available to test via GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Cline, Kilo Code, Windsurf, and similar platforms.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christopher Gower

xAI says Grok Code Fast 1 is designed to act like a full-stack coding tool

Highlights
  • xAI says the new AI coding model was built on a new architecture
  • It is said to excel at TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go
  • Grok Code Fast 1 achieved 70.8 percent on the SWE-Bench-Verified
Grok Code Fast 1, a new lightweight coding-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model, was released by xAI on Thursday. The Elon Musk-owned AI startup highlighted that this model comes with agentic capabilities and is designed as a full-stack coding agent that can be used to build both the backend and the front-end of a software. The company has touted its responsiveness, and the company claims it can generate output faster than coding tools offered by rivals. For a week, the model is available without any usage cost on popular third-party platforms.

Grok Code Fast 1 Is Built on a New Architecture

In a newsroom post, xAI detailed its latest AI coding model. The company said that existing coding models often become slow when executing functions requiring reasoning loops and tool calling. Solving the pain point, Grok Code Fast 1 is said to offer a faster output generation on agentic workflows.

While the company did not share the details, it claimed that the new coding model is built on a new architecture, which was paired with programming-related content for pre-training and real-world pull requests for post-training. The company said it also partnered with several third-party platforms to refine the model behaviour while carrying out agentic tasks. Notably, Grok Code Fast 1 is claimed to be adept at calling tools such as grep, terminal, and file editing.

grok code fast 1 Grok Code Fast 1

xAI claimed this interactive game front-end was built entirely by Grok Code Fast 1 (on Cursor)
Photo Credit: xAI

 

As per the company, the AI model can perform tasks across the full software development stack, and it supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go coding languages. “It can complete common programming tasks with minimal oversight,” the post claimed. Based on internal evaluations, xAI said that the model achieved a 70.8 percent score on the full subset of SWE-Bench-Verified benchmark.

For the next seven days, starting from August 28, xAI is offering Grok Code Fast 1 for free on the platforms of its launch partners. This means developers can use the model without incurring any charges on GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Cline, Kilo Code, Roo Code, opencode, and Windsurf. The company did not mention whether it is applying any rate limits during this period.

After the limited free period, the AI coding model will be available at the price of $0.20 (roughly Rs. 17) per million input and $1.50 (roughly Rs. 132) per million output tokens. For cached input tokens, the model will charge $0.02 (roughly Rs. 1.7).

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
