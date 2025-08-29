Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series has reportedly been spotted on a retailer's website in Poland, potentially revealing the price and specifications of the upcoming lineup. The South Korean tech giant might launch its new tablets during its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is confirmed to take place in early September. The series is said to include the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Along with the tablets, the tech firm might also unveil its new ‘Fan Edition' smartphone, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Availability (Expected)

GSMArena reports that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 has been spotted on a retailer's website in Poland, priced at PLN 4,099 (about Rs. 99,000) for the base Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the price of the Wi-Fi + Cellular (5G) model with 128GB of storage could start at PLN 4,399 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000). The company will also offer both variants with a 512GB storage option, as per the report.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has also been listed on another online retailer's website in the country. As per the report, the price of the Ultra model will start at PLN 6,299 (about Rs. 1,52,000) for the 512GB storage variant with, Wi-Fi connectivity. Interestingly, the 256GB storage model with 5G connectivity will cost the same as the Wi-Fi only model with 256GB of storage. The tablet could be offered in a silver colourway.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are expected to debut during the upcoming Galaxy event. The company recently announced that the launch event will take place on September 4. Additionally, the South Korean tech firm might unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

While the report does not mention the specifications of both tablets, one of the retailer websites does reveal key specifications (translated from Polish) of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The supposed flagship tablet from Samsung could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It might sport a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,960×1,848 pixels resolution.

The tablet could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will support dual-band Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card slot, as per the listing. The list of onboard sensors could include an accelerometer, a hall sensor, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. Samsung's tablet is also expected to offer support for its S Pen stylus.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an unspecified 8-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it might feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras on the back could support up to 4K video recording. It might pack an 11,600mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging speed. It reportedly measures 327×209×5.1mm and weighs about 692g.

