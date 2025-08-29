Technology News
Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will come with Ella, the company's AI assistant, which supports multiple Indian languages.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 18:34 IST
Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Slim 5G features curved display with symmetrical bezels

Highlights
  • Flipkart listing shows the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in a white colour option
  • Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a curved display with symmetrical bezels
  • It will offer AI Writing Assistant and Circle to Search features
Tecno Pova Slim 5G is set to launch in India next week, with a dedicated Flipkart landing page already revealing several details of the upcoming phone. The listing showcases a slim design for the upcoming phone and teases some key features. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be equipped with Ella, the firm's in-house voice assistant, and will offer support for AI features. It has a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The launch of Tecno Pova Slim 5G comes two months after the company unveiled the Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G models in India.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications 

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be unveiled in India on September 4 at 12pm (noon) IST. It is equipped with LED lights that are located around the camera module. The horizontally arranged pill-shaped camera island appears to have two camera sensors and an LED flashlight. The handset's built-in Ella assistant supports Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil and offer several AI-powered features like AI Writing Assistant and Circle to Search.

The Flipkart listing shows the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in a white colour option. It features a curved display with symmetrical bezels. The screen has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is claimed to offer connectivity even in low or no-signal areas. It supports No Network Communication and offers VoWi-Fi Dual Pass, 5G carrier aggregation with 5G++, and 5G high bandwidth optimisation.

The upcoming handset it scheduled to arrive two months after the debut of the Tecno Pova 7 Pro and Pova 7 5G in India, and follows the Pova Curve 5G, which was introduced in May. The Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, features a 64MP dual rear camera setup, and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also sports a slim 7.45mm profile and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Pova Slim 5G, Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
