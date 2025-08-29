Tecno Pova Slim 5G is set to launch in India next week, with a dedicated Flipkart landing page already revealing several details of the upcoming phone. The listing showcases a slim design for the upcoming phone and teases some key features. The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be equipped with Ella, the firm's in-house voice assistant, and will offer support for AI features. It has a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The launch of Tecno Pova Slim 5G comes two months after the company unveiled the Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G models in India.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be unveiled in India on September 4 at 12pm (noon) IST. It is equipped with LED lights that are located around the camera module. The horizontally arranged pill-shaped camera island appears to have two camera sensors and an LED flashlight. The handset's built-in Ella assistant supports Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil and offer several AI-powered features like AI Writing Assistant and Circle to Search.

The Flipkart listing shows the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in a white colour option. It features a curved display with symmetrical bezels. The screen has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is claimed to offer connectivity even in low or no-signal areas. It supports No Network Communication and offers VoWi-Fi Dual Pass, 5G carrier aggregation with 5G++, and 5G high bandwidth optimisation.

The upcoming handset it scheduled to arrive two months after the debut of the Tecno Pova 7 Pro and Pova 7 5G in India, and follows the Pova Curve 5G, which was introduced in May. The Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, features a 64MP dual rear camera setup, and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also sports a slim 7.45mm profile and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.