Apple Vision Pro demand in the US has slowed down 'significantly' since the device went on sale in the US in February, while the percentage of customers returning the headset has also dropped, according to details shared by a market analyst. Despite its expensive price tag, Apple's first 'spatial computer' is expected to ship more units than previously expected, and shipping times for the mixed reality headset are said to have improved considerably. The device is also expected to make its debut in global markets in the coming months.

According to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, less than 1 percent of Apple Vision Pro headsets are being returned by customers. Between 20 and 30 percent of units returned were due to customers being unable to set up the mixed reality headset, as per the analyst's latest market survey.

On the other hand, the Vision Pro's shipping time has dropped to three to five days, according to Kuo. Apple originally estimated its annual shipments for the headset in the US to range between 150,000–200,000 units, but the analyst claims that the firm is expected to ship 200,000–250,000 units this year. He also predicts that Vision Pro shipments in the US might not grow unless Apple reduces the cost of its headset.

Kuo previously predicted that the Apple Vision Pro would be introduced in markets outside the US before WWDC 2024, and the analyst says that the company's region-specific software modification schedule — presumably for visionOS — will affect the release timeline.

Recent reports suggest that Apple could be working on two Vision Pro models — a successor to the first-generation headset with new specifications, as well as a more affordable version that comes without EyeSight and is equipped with fewer cameras. However, Kuo says that Apple is yet to start developing either of these rumoured products and other models with "significant changes to the Vision Pro specification" are unlikely to be produced by the company until 2027.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.