Technology News

Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk

Humane is giving AI Pin owners two free months of the required monthly subscription in light of the problem.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 6 June 2024 12:02 IST
Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk

Photo Credit: Humane

Humane AI Pin was launched in April and has faced criticism from reviewers and customers

Highlights
  • Humane AI Pin users have been told to stop using the charging case
  • Users can still use the charging dock to recharge the AI Pin's battery
  • The Humane AI Pin's charging case works similarly to an AirPods case
Advertisement

Startup Humane Inc. told users to stop using the charging case of its Ai Pin device because of a fire risk, adding further uncertainty to the product's rocky rollout.

The company told owners of the device that it identified a “quality issue” with the battery inside of the case, which lets users charge their Ai Pins on the go. Humane said it launched an investigation after receiving a single report of charging problems with the device, which debuted earlier this year.

The problem deals another setback to Humane, a high-profile startup that set out to build an alternative to the smartphone. Since launching in April, the Ai Pin has been criticized by customers and reviewers for its cumbersome interface and lack of features. Following the troubled introduction, the startup contacted large technology companies and advisory firms in hopes of selling itself for several hundred million dollars, Bloomberg has reported.

The charging case, which works similarly to an AirPods case, is included in the package when a user buys the Ai Pin for $699 and up. It's also been sold as a standalone accessory for $149. The part is now marked as “out of stock” on Humane's website.

“Our investigation determined that the battery supplier was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk,” the company said in a statement posted Wednesday to its website. “As a result, we immediately disqualified this battery vendor while we work to identify a new vendor to avoid such issues and maintain our high quality standards.”

Humane said users can continue to charge the device with the included home charging dock. The company didn't say if it will replace charging cases belonging to Ai Pin owners or how long it would take to find a replacement supplier. It's giving Ai Pin owners two free months of the required monthly subscription in light of the problem.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Humane AI Pin, Humane, Humane AI Pin charging case, AI, Wearables
Nothing Phone 3 to Launch Next Year as CEO Carl Pei Focuses on Personalised AI

Related Stories

Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Will Now Answer Your Queries With Ella-GPT
  2. YouTube Tests AI Feature to Let You Generate Background Images in Shorts
  3. Intel Details Lunar Lake CPU Architecture, Shares AI Strategy
  4. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Debuts as Vivo's First Foldable in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  6. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  7. Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Apple Reveals Minimum Length of Software Support for iPhone 15 Lineup
  9. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
  10. OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Big Discounts on These Phones and Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. US Ether ETF Launch Timing Depends on How Fast Issuers Can Move, SEC Chair Says
  2. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
  3. Nothing Phone 3 to Launch Next Year as CEO Carl Pei Focuses on Personalised AI
  4. Google Maps Doubles Down on Privacy With New On-Device Location Storage: Report
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nvidia Tops $3 Trillion in Market Value, Leapfrogging Apple
  7. iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung
  8. Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China
  9. Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's Global Website
  10. Oppo to Introduce More Than 100 Generative AI Features Across Its Smartphone Portfolio This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »