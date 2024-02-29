Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 14:00 IST
Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is offered in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo has equipped the Oppo F25 Pro 5G with a 5,000mAh battery
  • It carries the triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo F25 Pro 5G carries 256GB UFS3.1 of onboard storage
Advertisement

Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been launched in India as Oppo's latest entrant in the F series. The new Oppo phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset has two distinct colour options to choose from and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. It is offered in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour options. The handset is scheduled to go on sale via Oppo's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other major retail outlets from March 5.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo F25 Pro 5G runs on Android-based ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Panda glass protection and is rated to deliver 394ppi pixel density, 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded to 16GB.

oppo f25 pro 5g inliine Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo F25 Pro 5G
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

In terms of optics, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Omnivision's OV64 primary sensor, with an f/1.7 lens and autofocus. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens. Both front and rear cameras are confirmed to offer 4K video recording.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G carries 256GB UFS3.1 of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor and gyroscope. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition. The handset has an IP65-certified build.

Oppo has equipped the Oppo F25 Pro 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 67W SuperVOOC charging. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 30 percent in just ten minutes and 100 percent in 48 minutes. It weighs around 177 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo F25 Pro 5G, Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F25 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year
PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More

Related Stories

Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, M14 5G Tipped to Launch in India at These Prices
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price, Colourways, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  7. Apple ID Might Be Rebranded to Apple Account This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India: These Devices Will Get the Update Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account Later in 2024, Says Report
  2. YouTube's Picture-in-Picture Mode Could Be Available for Non-Premium Users Outside the US Soon
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display
  6. WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
  7. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline
  8. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  9. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  10. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »