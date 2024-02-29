Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been launched in India as Oppo's latest entrant in the F series. The new Oppo phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset has two distinct colour options to choose from and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. It is offered in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour options. The handset is scheduled to go on sale via Oppo's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other major retail outlets from March 5.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo F25 Pro 5G runs on Android-based ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Panda glass protection and is rated to deliver 394ppi pixel density, 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded to 16GB.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Oppo

In terms of optics, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Omnivision's OV64 primary sensor, with an f/1.7 lens and autofocus. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens. Both front and rear cameras are confirmed to offer 4K video recording.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G carries 256GB UFS3.1 of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor and gyroscope. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition. The handset has an IP65-certified build.

Oppo has equipped the Oppo F25 Pro 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 67W SuperVOOC charging. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 30 percent in just ten minutes and 100 percent in 48 minutes. It weighs around 177 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.