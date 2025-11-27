Technology News
Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

The Indrajaal Ranger is mounted on an all-terrain 4x4 vehicle and integrates multiple detection and mitigation technologies.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 November 2025 15:20 IST
Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India's First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

Photo Credit: Indrajaal

Indrajaal Ranger can trigger kill switches and RF jamming up to 2kms away

Highlights
  • It is managed by an AI-powered command system called SkyOS
  • Indrajaal Ranger can detect drones up to 10kms away
  • It uses AI for real-time threat assessment and response
Indrajaal, a Hyderabad-based aerial defense systems company, has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anti-drone patrol vehicle (ADPV). Dubbed Indrajaal Ranger, it is designed to detect and stop unauthorised drones in both urban zones and border areas. The ADPV comes equipped with several instruments to deal with rogue drones, such as global navigation satellite system (GNSS) spoofing, radio frequency (RF) jamming, and even a spring-loaded kill switch. The fully mobile vehicle also comes equipped with an AI-powered command system called SkyOS.

Indrajaal Ranger Unveiled: Features and Capabilities

Calling it India's first ADPV, the company has detailed its capabilities and how it can detect and destroy drones. Developed by Grene Robotics, Indrajaal Ranger's system is mounted on an all-terrain 4x4 vehicle and equips multiple detection and mitigation technologies that are managed by the AI-powered SkyOS command centre. The price of the vehicle has not been revealed, as the company is selling these via contact sales.

“With drone-based smuggling of drugs, weapons, and explosives rising sharply along India's western and northern borders, Indrajaal Drone Defence has launched the deployment-ready Indrajaal Ranger. It is the country's first mobile anti-drone patrol vehicle engineered specifically to counter cross-border aerial threats,” the company told PTI in a statement.

Coming to the tech stack, the company says the ADPV comes with a cyber takeover unit that can take control over a rogue drone and manipulate it remotely, GNSS spoofing instrument that can disrupt navigation signals, RF jamming tool, and kinetic kill mechanisms. Indrajaal Ranger can operate autonomously as the SkyOS command centre can detect, decide, and neutralise the target. The company claims that from detection to neutralisation can occur within seconds.

Detailing SkyOS, the company says it fuses vehicle-deployed command and control unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) sensor data into a unified system. As the vehicle moves into high-threat zones, the command centre continuously detects, classifies, and deals with airborne threats.

SkyOSTM functions as the mission brain in every Indrajaal Ranger, fusing vehicle-deployed C-UAS sensor data into one decisive AI-powered control core. As Ranger rolls into high-threat zones, SkyOSTM continuously detects, classifies, and prioritizes airborne threats within the combat envelope.

Coming to its range, the ADPV has a hard kill range of up to 2km, a soft kill range of up to 3km, a soft capture zone of up to 5km, and a detection range of up to 10km.


