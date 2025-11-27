Technology News
English Edition
Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December; Amazon Availability Confirmed: See Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G is teased to launch in India with a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 November 2025 14:34 IST
Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December; Amazon Availability Confirmed: See Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15C 5G (pictured) is globally available in three colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery in India
  • Redmi 15C 5G could be powered by a MediaTek chip in India
  • The India pricing of the phone was recently leaked online
Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in India in the first week of December, the company announced on Thursday via a social media post. Dedicated microsites for the phone on Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store have also gone live, confirming the handset's availability via the two websites. While the company has yet to reveal other details about the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G, its price in India, storage variants, and specifications were recently leaked online. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Announced

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that the Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in India on December 3. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. The Redmi 15C 5G has been teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera module. While the specifications, features, and pricing details remain under wraps, the company has revealed a timeline of when more information will be made public.

On November 28, the company will reveal the phone's design. Then, the battery capacity and display features of the Redmi 15C 5G will be unveiled on November 29 and November 30, respectively. Later, on December 1 and December 2, the smartphone maker will announce its upcoming phone's multitasking capabilities and “core memories” feature, which could either be the RAM and storage capacity or the camera configuration.

Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Recently, the price in India and specifications of the Redmi 15C 5G had surfaced online. The handset will reportedly be priced at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is said to cost Rs. 13,999, and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model might be launched at Rs. 14,999 in India.

Coming to its specifications, the Redmi 15C 5G will reportedly be equipped with a 6.9-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is said to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 in India. It might pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G price in India, Redmi 15C 5G specifications, Redmi 15C 5G India launch, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December; Amazon Availability Confirmed: See Expected Price, Specifications
