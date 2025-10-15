Technology News
English Edition

Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying

Caltech and TII develop X1, a humanoid robot-drone hybrid that walks, drives, and flies for emergency missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 20:28 IST
Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying

Photo Credit: California Institute of Technology

X1 robot deploys its drone companion in Caltech’s campus test, combining walking, driving, and flight

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • X1 merges a humanoid robot with a drone “backpack” system
  • Demonstration shows walking, driving, and flying modes
  • Collaboration led by Caltech and TII, with Northeastern
Advertisement

A group of engineers has unveiled X1, a revolutionary robot-drone hybrid built to change the face of emergency response. During a three-year collaboration with Caltech's Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies (CAST) and Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the X1 system combines a humanoid robot with a transforming drone capable of launching from the back of the robot. The multimodal design allows it to walk, drive, and fly—enabling faster and more adaptive rescue operations in complex environments.

Caltech's X1 Robot Demonstrates Seamless Walking, Driving, and Flying in Emergency Test

According to a report by Techxplore, the X1 system was recently tested on campus in a simulated emergency. The M4 drone, in a backpack strapped to the humanoid robot, walked up to higher ground and released it into the air. The drone then landed, transformed into driving mode, and went on with the mission until reaching a pond, at which point it simply took off again. “This demonstrated how multimodal mobility systems can be more robust and efficient in the face of real-life crises,” researchers specified.

The collaboration blends complementary strengths, i.e., Caltech's work in robotics and locomotion, TII's progression in on-board computing and autonomous systems, and Northeastern University's contribution to the morphing robot design. Scientists behind the project detailed the transition. Engineers mentioned the effort was a step toward developing integrated robotic systems that work in uncertain terrain.

In addition, researchers denoted that future versions for greater autonomy and situational awareness will "utilise smarter sensors with enhanced capabilities, model-based algorithms and AI-enhanced navigation. Their focus is to build a safer and more robust robot to use in an emergency or even in search-and-rescue scenarios.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: robotics, Caltech, drone, AI, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  2. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed: All You Need to Know
  3. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched Alongside Smaller MagicPad 3 Model
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes During YouTuber's Durability Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. SpaceX Eyes V3 Rocket With Raptor 3 Engines After Wrapping Starship V2 Tests
  3. Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings
  4. Final Destination Bloodlines to Be Available for Streaming on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know
  5. Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying
  6. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  7. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  9. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  10. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »