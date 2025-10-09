India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, currently being held at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi, witnessed more than 400 exhibitors across the telecom industry showcasing their innovations and product capabilities. Qualcomm, which recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, also hosted a large exhibition booth at the event, showcasing its offerings across smartphones, laptops, automobiles, and enterprise-focused solutions. The chipmaker also put on display Royal Enfield's first entry in the electric vehicle segment, Flying Flea C6, in which it powers the instrument cluster.

Qualcomm's Major Showcases at IMC 2025

Qualcomm's team gave Gadgets 360 a tour of the exhibition booth, demonstrating its various platforms and technologies. The company had presented both enterprise offerings as well as end-user offerings, showcasing its wide range of products.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea displayed at Qualcomm's IMC 2025 booth

The main attraction was the Flying Flea C6 electric motorbike, which is expected to be launched next year. The lightweight two-wheeler was first unveiled in November 2024 and was also presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The instrument cluster of the vehicle is powered by the Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC and the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform. The latter also makes it one of the first two-wheelers to integrate connected services technology.

Vertiplane X3 displayed at Qualcomm's IMC 2025 booth

Indian startup TechEagle's delivery drone was also put on display. In 2023, the startup won the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge, an India-focused hardware startup incubation programme. The showcased model was the Vertiplane X3, a hybrid fixed-wing electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) drone that can fly across different distances, terrains, altitudes, and weather conditions. It is built on Qualcomm's robotic hardware platform.

Snapchat Spectacles fifth generation

Snapchat's fifth-generation Spectacles with augmented reality (AR) capabilities were another highlight at the booth. Launched in September 2024 and powered by Qualcomm-sourced dual Snapdragon processors, the AR device supports hand gestures and voice commands, and is designed to help developers build new Lenses for the social media app. The company also showcased Xreal's Project Aura and the Oakley Meta artificial intelligence (AI) glasses.

One interesting mobility solution highlighted at the event was the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF. It is an integrated modem-to-antenna (Modem-RF) system which includes on-chip AI hardware (a dedicated tensor accelerator) to help with tasks like signal processing, network optimisation, and dynamic resource allocation.

Representatives from the company explained that if two vehicles with this system are on the road and are moving dangerously close to each other, the on-device AI will automatically send alerts to both drivers so that they can prevent a collision. The system also helps drivers navigate through a busy intersection by alerting them about another vehicle entering the junction and its proximity.

Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered AI PCs

Apart from these, the company had also showcased Snapdragon's X2 Elite chip-powered AI PCs, and a new capability in its mobile platform that can quickly switch between 4G and 5G networks when a person gets out of a lift or exits a basement or garage.