Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors

Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors

Intel Xeon 6 E-core processor is available now, and the Xeon 6 P-cores will be available later this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 18:04 IST
Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel’s Gaudi 3 AI accelerator will offer up to 40 percent faster time to train AI models

Highlights
  • Intel said Lunar Lake will deliver 48 TOPS of AI performance
  • Lunar Lake gets a new GPU design, codenamed Battlemage
  • Lunar Lake will power 80 different AI PC designs from 20 OEMs
Advertisement

Intel Xeon 6 processors were launched at AMD's annual Computex event as the company shared details of its AI strategy. Like Nvidia, Asus, and other participants at the event, the chipmaker also introduced its AI-led portfolio including new hardware, data centre innovation, and AI accelerators to power servers with AI handling capabilities. Notably, the company also shared details about its Lunar Lake Platform and explained how the architecture will bolster AI PCs. Intel also revealed the pricing for its Gaudi 2 and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators.

Intel shares details of Lunar Lake Architecture

To power the next wave of AI PCs, Intel announced its Lunar Lake CPUs as the successor to Meteor Lake chipsets last month. During the ongoing Computex event, the chipmaker shared more details about its architecture. There is a new system-on-chip design which the company claims triples the size and offers more than four times the performance of its AI accelerator. It is also claimed to provide up to 14 percent faster CPU performance, 50 percent higher graphics performance, and up to 60 percent better battery efficiency compared to its predecessor.

The Lunar Lake processors feature a fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 48 tera-operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. A new GPU design, codenamed Battlemage, significantly improves gaming and graphics performance and offers up to 67 TOPS of performance in AI content creations.

Other notable changes include an integrated 16 of 32GB of LPDDR5X memory into the system instead of a separate memory stick. This means there is no option to connect more RAM.

Intel Xeon 6 processors launched

Just six months after launching the 5th generation Intel Xeon processors, the tech giant is now introducing the first Xeon 6 chipsets including the Xeon 6 E-core and the Xeon 6 P-core. Also known as Efficient-core, the Intel Xeon 6 E-core is designed to deliver AI-focused performance with lower power consumption. The P-core, on the other hand, offers higher performance outputs. These processors are meant for data centres to power server-based AI features and AI computing for devices.

The Intel Xeon 6 E-core processors are now available to purchase and the company will launch the Xeon 6 P-core processors in the third quarter of the year. The prices were not disclosed.

Intel Gaudi 2, Gaudi 3 AI accelerator kits price revealed

Intel also shared pricing details of its Gaudi 2 and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator kits, which the company has positioned as an alternative to Nvidia's H100 chips. Aimed at customers with heavy AI workflows, these AI accelerators are said to provide performance improvements for training and inference tasks for major open-source AI models.

As per the company, the Intel Gaudi 3 is a cluster of 8,192 accelerators that offer up to 40 percent faster time-to-train AI models compared to the H100 GPU clusters. The company found the numbers running tests to train the Llama-2 70B AI model. Intel says the inferencing is also faster with its accelerators.

The standard AI kit with eight Intel Gaudi 2 accelerators and a universal baseboard (UBB) will be offered to system providers for the price of $65,000 (roughly Rs. 54,33,100). The Intel Gaudi 3 with a similar setup will be available for $125,000 (roughly Rs. 10,448,200).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Lunar Lake, Intel Xeon 6
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing’s Recently Teased Smartphone Said to Be CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Details, Features Leaked
  2. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  3. Realme GT 6 Specifications Leaked via Alleged Retail Box Ahead of Debut
  4. Nothing's Recently Teased Smartphone Could Be the CMF Phone 1
  5. Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Model Number Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Lawsuit Suggests It Could Launch in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's First Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Be Unveiled Before 2027: TrendForce
  2. Realme GT 6 to Reportedly Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China; Camera, Battery Details Tipped
  3. Intel Details Lunar Lake Architecture, Gaudi AI Accelerator, Unveils Xeon 6 Processors
  4. Nothing’s Recently Teased Smartphone Said to Be CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications
  5. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Gets Upgraded With AI Assistant Ella-GPT That Supports Over 70 Languages
  6. Zoom’s AI-Powered Avatars May Bring Us Closer to a Four-Day Workweek, Says CEO
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Key Features and Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  9. Asus Reveals AI Strategy, Launches New Copilot+ PCs and Creator-Focused Devices at Computex 2024
  10. Spotify Premium Prices Hiked in the US for the Second Time in 12 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »