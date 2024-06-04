Technology News
Asus Reveals AI Strategy, Launches New Copilot+ PCs and Creator-Focused Devices at Computex 2024

Asus unveiled the Zenbook S 16, powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, during the event.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus AI NUC 2024 lineup, developed in collaboration with Intel, is now AI-enabled

Highlights
  • Asus TUF A16, TUF A14 gaming laptops were unveiled at Computex 2024
  • Creator focssed Asus ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13 models were also unveiled
  • Asus also announced it is building AI servers in its data centres
Asus introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lineup at AMD's Computex 2024 on Monday. The company introduced new Copilot+ PCs across its Zenbook, TUF, and ProArt series. Alongside, it also unveiled its AI NUC 2024 lineup, developed in collaboration with Intel, of desktops. Further, the company also revealed its AI strategy which includes AI-powered servers backed by Nvidia's Grace Hopper and Grace Blackwell chipsets. Notably, the company is leveraging recently unveiled AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors for its Copilot+ PCs.

Asus AI strategy

The company introduced its AI strategy as “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.” at the Computex event. Alongside introducing a wide range of AI-led laptops, the Taiwanese tech giant has also announced that it is increasing its focus on data centres.

Asus announced via a newsroom post that its data centre solutions, Asus Servers, will be using AI-powered servers which will be powered by Nvidia's AI chips. It will be using Grace Hopper and Grace Blackwell chipsets, which are known for handling AI tasks.

It is also upgrading its NUC (Next Unit of Computing) lineup, which offers performance-heavy desktop components. Introducing the new AI NUC 2024 series, Asus highlighted that it will be focusing on AI tasks for enterprises and support a diverse set of business applications.

Asus Zenbook models launched

The Asus Zenbook S 16 is one of the company's first AI PC which features a ceramic hybrid build, an OLED screen, and is equipped with AMD's latest Ryzen AI HX 370 processor, which is the flagship chipset from the Ryzen AI 300 series. The Zenbook S 14 and ExpertBook P5 were also unveiled during the event, and these will be powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. These laptops are designed for professionals and small office environments.

Asus Launches ProArt series laptops

A major focus was given on the company ProArt series which witnessed the unveiling of three different laptops including the Asus ProArt P16, ProArt PX13, and ProArt PZ13. The ProArt P16 is a clamshell laptop whereas the PX13 has a convertible form factor. Both feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipsets paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. For AI tasks, it gets a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that can handle up to 50 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS). The GPU can further deliver up to 321 TOP for more heavier AI workflows.

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is said to be a military-grade-tested detachable laptop with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. This creator-focused laptop is powered by the Snapdragon X processor, which will also give it the Copilot+ PC moniker.

Asus TUG gaming laptops unveiled

Further, the company also introduced two new gaming laptops under the TUF series, Asus TUF A16 and TUF A14. These laptops will be equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 SoC paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. These will also support Dolby Atmos audio and high-refresh rate G-Sync display technology.

Asus Copilot+ PC lineup pricing

Asus has made its Zenbook S 16, ProArt P16, and PX13 available for pre-order globally. In the US, users can pre-order the devices on BestBuy, and everywhere else it can be booked on the company's website. The Zenbook S 16 starts at the price of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 117,000). The clamshell ProArt P16 starts at the price of $1,899 (roughly Rs. 158,600), whereas the ProArt PX13 convertible is available starting $1,699 (roughly Rs. 141,900).

Further reading: Asus, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Computex, Asus Zenbook S 16, Asus TUF A16, Asus TUF A14, Asus ProArt P16, Asus Proart PX13, Asus Proart PZ13
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
