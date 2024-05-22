Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024

Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024

Intel says its Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to debut on over 80 new laptop models from over 20 OEMs later this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2024 19:22 IST
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel Lunar Lake chips will be updated to support Microsoft's Copilot+ features

Highlights
  • Intel Lunar Lake CPUs will succeed the company's Meteor Lake chips
  • These chips are claimed to offer improved battery efficiency
  • Intel's Lunar Lake processors will support Copilot+ features
Advertisement

Intel Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to arrive later this year, as the chipmaker's latest processor for laptop computers. They will succeed the current generation Meteor Lake chips and are claimed to offer more than three times the AI performance. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that new Copilot+ PCs were set to arrive in the coming months with AI capabilities, and the upcoming generation of Intel processors will also be updated with support for these features, according to the company.

In an announcement made earlier this week, Intel revealed that its Lunar Lake CPUs will arrive in Q3 2024 on over 80 laptop models from more than 20 OEMs — these will be updated with support for Copilot+ experiences, but the company stopped short of providing any specifics. The chipmaker also says that it expects over 40 million AI PC chips to be shipped this year.

The new Lunar Lake CPUs from Intel will reportedly be equipped with new CPU cores, as well as a new Intel Xe2 GPU architecture that is capable of over 60 tera operations per second (TOPS), and an enhanced NPU with support for over 45 TOPS. Intel says that the next generation of AI PCs powered by these processors will be able to run over 500 machine learning models, with a cumulative expected performance of over 100 TOPS.

When the new Lunar Lake chips arrive on Copilot+ laptops later this year, they will compete with devices powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chips and MacBook models powered by M3 (and possibly M4) chips. Intel has reportedly claimed that Lunar Lake is 1.4x faster than the Snapdragon X Elite in Stable Diffusion 15 workloads. It is currently unclear which of these processors will offer the best AI performance using their built-in NPUs, but a clearer picture should emerge later this year.

Because Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to arrive on laptops, these chips are also expected to arrive with improvements to power efficiency — up to 30 percent and 20 percent less power consumed during Microsoft Teams conferencing (with AI effects) compared to the Ryzen 7 7840U and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, respectively.

Intel says an advanced low power island will offer "breakthrough battery life". It's worth noting that Qualcomm and Apple's Arm chips also boast high efficiency — Apple's MacBook Air models are rated to offer over 15 hours of use on a single charge, with excellent standby life. We can expect to learn more about Intel's upcoming processors in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel Lunar Lake, Intel Lunar Lake CPUs, Lunar Lake, Microsoft Copilot Plus, Copilot Plus, Copilot features, Intel, AI PCs, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google’s Circle to Search to Reportedly Get Text-to-Speech Functionality and More Features
Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  2. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus May Launch a Phone With Satellite Connectivity: Report
  4. Realme GT 6T First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Get Less Visible Crease, New Camera Design
  6. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo With 13.4mm Drivers Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market
  2. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo With 13.4mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Intel Lunar Lake CPUs With Up to 3 Times Better AI Performance Than Meteor Lake Chips to Arrive in Q3 2024
  4. Mai Labs Unveils Metaverse Platform Mayaaverse, VR Headset Lumyn XR in India: Details
  5. Google’s Circle to Search to Reportedly Get Text-to-Speech Functionality and More Features
  6. Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island
  7. Google to Soon Test Ads Within Its Recently Launched AI Overviews Feature in Search
  8. Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With Microsoft to Integrate Personal Voice With AI Assistant: How to Set It
  10. Microsoft Brings AI-Powered Advanced Paste Feature to Windows With PowerToys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »