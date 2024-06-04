Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Key Features, Launch Timeline Surface Online

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 19:02 IST
Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Key Features, Launch Timeline Surface Online

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is expected to succeed the Asus ROG Phone 8 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 series is said to include a base and a Pro model
  • The handsets are likely to get RGB LED lighting at the back
  • The Asus ROG Phone 9 series may launch in Q1 2025
Asus ROG Phone 9 series is likely to launch as a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 8 lineup, which was unveiled during CES 2024. The current lineup includes the base Asus ROG Phone 8 and the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. While Asus hasn't made any announcements regarding the upcoming lineup, a recent report has suggested the possible launch timeline of the phone. The report also hints at the key features of the anticipated ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Asus ROG Phone 9 series launch (expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 9 series, expected to include the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, may launch in Q1 2025, that is between January and March next year, according to an Android Headlines report. This is in tandem with the launch cycle of the company as the Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro were launched in January this year.

Asus ROG Phone 9 features (expected)

As per the report, the Asus ROG Phone 9 series will include a handset with the model number ASUSAI2501C. It is unclear whether the model number is associated with the base or the Pro variant. The Asus ROG Phone 9 series smartphones are likely to feature Qualcomm's yet unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The phones are likely to carry in-house cooling systems and will likely retain the trigger buttons designed for mobile gamers. The next generation of Asus ROG Phone handsets are also tipped to feature RGB LED lighting at the back.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series specifications 

Notably, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series phones come with 6.78-inch 165Hz full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO screens that feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and backed by 5,500mAh batteries each with Qi 1.3 wireless and 65W wired charging support. The handsets also get 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and 12-megapixel selfie shooters.

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Key Features, Launch Timeline Surface Online
