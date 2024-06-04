Technology News

Nothing's Recently Teased Smartphone Said to Be CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications

Details about the rumoured CMF Phone 1 were leaked on X by a tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2024 17:19 IST
Nothing's Recently Teased Smartphone Said to Be CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: X/Nothing

An image allegedly showcasing the back of a smartphone was recently posted by Nothing

  • Nothing recently teased a new product on its social media platforms
  • The handset is tipped to be the first smartphone from its sub-brand CMF
  • It is reported to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and OLED display
Nothing – the Carl Pei-led smartphone company – recently teased an upcoming product on social media which has been tipped to be its next smartphone. A tipster now suggests it could be the first-ever smartphone from its sub-brand CMF instead of the Nothing Phone 3. The UK-based startup recently unveiled a new variant of its non-flagship Phone 2a, following which it teased another smartphone via its X handle. As per the claims, the handset could be the CMF Phone 1 with the model number A015, with details about its specifications also tipped.

CMF Phone 1 leaked

According to an X post by tipster @Technerd_9, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a plastic frame and could have either a polycarbonate or a vegan leather back panel. It will reportedly get a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform, it is suggested they may be thicker.

The tipster also claims that it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The rumoured CMF Phone 1 is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both tipped to be UFS 2.2. It will also be expandable via a microSD card.

As visible in the images, the smartphone is said to be running on NothingOS 2.6.0, a version that currently isn't available to the public. It also mentioned a possible extended RAM feature, with the smartphone having 6GB+2GB RAM. However, no Glyph interface was spotted on the back of the smartphone, but there appears to be a protective case on the phone.

In terms of optics, the handset is tipped to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may also sport a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is also reported that the CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired).

Realme GT 6 to Reportedly Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China; Camera, Battery Details Tipped

Nothing's Recently Teased Smartphone Said to Be CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications
