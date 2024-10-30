Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign

Oppo Find X8 was launched in China on October 24 alongside the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The phones come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. They are equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras and support 80W wired fast charging. The lineup was recently announced to be introduced in global markets. Now, the India launch of the base Oppo Find X8 model has been confirmed. A promotional campaign for the imminent unveiling has gone live in the country.

Oppo Find X8 India Launch

The Oppo Find X8 will launch in India soon. A live promotional campaign on the Oppo India website has confirmed the imminent unveiling. Customers can buy the Oppo Find X8 Magic Box at Rs. 99 and avail a chance to get a free Oppo Find X8 handset. They can get a Rs. 1,500 exchange coupon if they sign up.

According to the company, people who purchase the Oppo Find X8 Magic Box by November 3, 11:59pm IST, will get a link on their registered WhatsApp on November 4 to get a limited-quantity free Oppo Find X8. This offer is conditioned on 3,000 units of the Magic Box being sold by November 3, 11:59pm IST. If the condition is not met, people who bought the box will get 50,000 points credited to their Oppo accounts. Another such contest with a 6,000 units target and a November 10, 11:59pm IST deadline will also take place. Notably, there's no limit on how many Magic Boxes a customer can buy.

There has been no word yet on the India launch of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500nits peak brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Find X8 is backed by a 5,630mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, the phone gets an optical fingerprint sensor.

