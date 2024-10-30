Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign

Oppo Find X8 launched on October 24 in China alongside a Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 13:46 IST
Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 comes in Bubble Powder, Chasing Wind Blue, Floating White, and Hoshino Black shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit
  • The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • The Oppo Find X8 supports 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 was launched in China on October 24 alongside the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The phones come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. They are equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras and support 80W wired fast charging. The lineup was recently announced to be introduced in global markets. Now, the India launch of the base Oppo Find X8 model has been confirmed. A promotional campaign for the imminent unveiling has gone live in the country.  

Oppo Find X8 India Launch

The Oppo Find X8 will launch in India soon. A live promotional campaign on the Oppo India website has confirmed the imminent unveiling. Customers can buy the Oppo Find X8 Magic Box at Rs. 99 and avail a chance to get a free Oppo Find X8 handset. They can get a Rs. 1,500 exchange coupon if they sign up. 

According to the company, people who purchase the Oppo Find X8 Magic Box by November 3, 11:59pm IST, will get a link on their registered WhatsApp on November 4 to get a limited-quantity free Oppo Find X8. This offer is conditioned on 3,000 units of the Magic Box being sold by November 3, 11:59pm IST. If the condition is not met, people who bought the box will get 50,000 points credited to their Oppo accounts. Another such contest with a 6,000 units target and a November 10, 11:59pm IST deadline will also take place. Notably, there's no limit on how many Magic Boxes a customer can buy.

There has been no word yet on the India launch of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500nits peak brightness level. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Find X8 is backed by a 5,630mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, the phone gets an optical fingerprint sensor.  

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 India launch, Oppo Find X8 specifications, Oppo Find X8 series, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 13 Complete Specifications Listed on TENAA Ahead of October 31 Launch
iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  5. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  7. Pixel 9a Tipped to Sport 6.3-Inch Screen, 48-Megapixel Camera in New Leak
  8. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs
  2. Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models
  3. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  4. Google Play Store Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Ask a Question’ Feature
  5. Google Chrome Rolls Out New Memory Saver Modes, Other Performance Control Features
  6. The Next Mass Effect Will Have 'Photorealistic' Art Style and 'Mature' Tone, Project Director Says
  7. Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
  8. LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced
  9. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  10. iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »