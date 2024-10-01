Technology News
English Edition
  Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint

Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint

Liquid AI is co-founded by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:30 IST
Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint

Photo Credit: Liquid AI

Liquid AI is available on Liquid Playground, Lambda, and Perplexity Labs

Highlights
  • The Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs) are built from first principles
  • The AI models are available in 1.3B, 3.1B, and 40.3B parameters
  • All the models are said to outperform similar-sized language models
Liquid AI, a Massachusetts-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced its first generative AI models not built on the existing transformer architecture. Dubbed Liquid Foundation Model (LFM), the new architecture moves away from Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) which is the foundation for popular AI models such as the GPT series by OpenAI, Gemini, Copilot, and more. The startup claims that the new AI models were built from first principles and they outperform large language models (LLMs) in the comparable size bracket.

Liquid AI's New Liquid Foundation Models

The startup was co-founded by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)'s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2023 and aimed to build newer architecture for AI models that can perform at a similar level or surpass the GPTs.

These new LFMs are available in three parameter sizes of 1.3B, 3.1B, and 40.3B. The latter is a Mixture of Experts (MoE) model, which means it is made up of various smaller language models and is aimed at tackling more complex tasks. The LFMs are now available on the company's Liquid Playground, Lambda for Chat UI and API, and Perplexity Labs and will soon be added to Cerebras Inference. Further, the AI models are being optimised for Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, Cerebras, and Apple hardware, the company stated.

LFMs also differ significantly from the GPT technology. The company highlighted that these models were built from first principles. The first principles ar essentially a problem-solving approach where a complex technology is broken down to its fundamentals and then built up from there.

According to the startup, these new AI models are built on something called computational units. Put simply, this is a redesign of the token system, and instead, the company uses the term Liquid system. These contain condensed information with a focus on maximising knowledge capacity and reasoning. The startup claims this new design helps reduce memory costs during inference, and increases performance output across video, audio, text, time series, and signals.

The company further claims that the advantage of the Liquid-based AI models is that its architecture can be automatically optimised for a specific platform based on their requirements and inference cache size.

While the clams made by the startup are tall, their performance and efficiency can only be gauged as developers and enterprises begin using them for their AI workflows. The startup did not reveal its source of datasets, or any safety measures added to the AI models.

Liquid AI, Liquid Foundation Models, AI, Artificial Intelligence, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint
  1. Perplexity AI to Introduce Native Mac App With AI-Powered Search, Available for Pre-Order
  2. Binance Former Chief Changpeng Zhao Commits to Blockchain Funding Following Release from US Custody
  3. Horizon Online Game Is Reportedly Guerrilla Games' Next Major Project
  4. Qualcomm Developing Snapdragon X Elite Successor Under 'Project Glymur' Codename: Report
  5. Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations
  6. Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint
  8. How Fast Will the Moon's Shadow Travel During the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 2?
  9. How to See Rare Comet C/2023 A3 Over Bengaluru in October 2024?
  10. Earth's Crust is ‘Dripping’ Beneath Turkey’s Konya Basin, Revealing Unique Geological Phenomenon
