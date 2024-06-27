Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises

Lenovo unveiled the sixth generation of its Neptune liquid cooling technology that will support artificial intelligence (AI) computing, on Wednesday. The solution has a focus on energy efficiency and uses recycled loops of warm water to cool data centre systems and server components. It also highlighted its enterprise-grade AI Center of Excellence and AI Innovator solutions for India and claimed that it can assist businesses across a wide range of industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, health care, finance, and more.

Lenovo's AI solutions for Indian enterprises

In a newsroom post, the Chinese consumer technology brand introduced the latest generation of its Neptune liquid cooling technology. It claims the solution can support AI businesses running more than 100KW server racks without the need for specialised data centre air conditioning. The company says it can achieve 98 percent heat dissipation using its warm water loops.

The company said that water cooling can provide sustained high performance for the AI servers without reaching thermal limits. It claimed that the system is also more environment-friendly than a traditional air-cooled system.

Apart from this, Lenovo also highlighted its AI offerings for Indian enterprises. In a press release (via Analytics India Magazine), the company listed more than 165 AI-powered solutions for various sectors. Some of these include Smart Virtual Assistant for customer service operations, Smart Travel which is an automated anti-bird strike solution, Smart Manufacturing which is a video-based analytics tool for workplace safety and efficiency, and more.

Further, Lenovo is also offering its expanded AI Center of Excellence which offers several services to enterprises to guide them through the AI deployment process. These include advisory services, AI Fast Start for Nvidia NIMS, and more. As per the press release, these AI solutions for Indian businesses were developed in collaboration with Nvidia.