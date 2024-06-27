Technology News
  Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises

Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises

Lenovo’s sixth generation Neptune liquid cooling technology uses warm water cycles to keep the systems energy-efficient.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 19:39 IST
Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo claims its AI solutions can assist across sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, and more

Highlights
  • Lenovo said its Neputne liquid cooling will support AI-ready computing
  • Lenovo’s AI solutions are developed in collaboration with Nvidia
  • Lenovo will offer its AI Center of Excellence and AI Innovator solutions
Lenovo unveiled the sixth generation of its Neptune liquid cooling technology that will support artificial intelligence (AI) computing, on Wednesday. The solution has a focus on energy efficiency and uses recycled loops of warm water to cool data centre systems and server components. It also highlighted its enterprise-grade AI Center of Excellence and AI Innovator solutions for India and claimed that it can assist businesses across a wide range of industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, health care, finance, and more.

Lenovo's AI solutions for Indian enterprises

In a newsroom post, the Chinese consumer technology brand introduced the latest generation of its Neptune liquid cooling technology. It claims the solution can support AI businesses running more than 100KW server racks without the need for specialised data centre air conditioning. The company says it can achieve 98 percent heat dissipation using its warm water loops.

The company said that water cooling can provide sustained high performance for the AI servers without reaching thermal limits. It claimed that the system is also more environment-friendly than a traditional air-cooled system.

Apart from this, Lenovo also highlighted its AI offerings for Indian enterprises. In a press release (via Analytics India Magazine), the company listed more than 165 AI-powered solutions for various sectors. Some of these include Smart Virtual Assistant for customer service operations, Smart Travel which is an automated anti-bird strike solution, Smart Manufacturing which is a video-based analytics tool for workplace safety and efficiency, and more.

Further, Lenovo is also offering its expanded AI Center of Excellence which offers several services to enterprises to guide them through the AI deployment process. These include advisory services, AI Fast Start for Nvidia NIMS, and more. As per the press release, these AI solutions for Indian businesses were developed in collaboration with Nvidia.

Further reading: Lenovo, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Neptune liquid cooling, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch, Flipkart Availability Confirmed; Company Teases Several AI Features
Delta Exchange Launches in India, Brings Options Trading for Crypto Assests

Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises
