Vivo Y19 5G was unveiled in India last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. Now, the Chinese tech brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new Y series smartphone in the country soon. Although the moniker of the phone has not been revealed, it is tipped to come with a curved AMOLED display. The upcoming Vivo Y-series handset is said to be available in three colour options and have a 7.49mm thick build.

91mobiles, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone under its Y-series in India. It could arrive as the slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved AMOLED display in the under Rs. 15,000 segment.

The upcoming Vivo Y series phone is tipped to be available in festive gold, freestyle white, and nebula purple colourways. The freestyle white colour variant is said to feature a unique pattern on the rear panel. It is said to measure 7.49mm in thickness.

Unfortunately, the report does not include the moniker, launch timeline and other specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y series phone. Vivo currently has multiple smartphones with curved screens in its portfolia such as the Vivo Y78 5G, Vivo Y200 Pro, and Vivo Y300 Plus.

Vivo Y19 5G Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y19 5G, which launched in May, is the latest addition to Vivo's Y-series family in India. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Vivo Y19 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit, including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It also gets an IP54-rated build and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 15W charging support.

