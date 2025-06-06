Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y Series Smartphone With Curved Display Said to Launch in India; Colour Options Leaked

Vivo Y-Series Smartphone With Curved Display Said to Launch in India; Colour Options Leaked

Vivo's upcoming Y series phone is said to measure 7.49mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2025 18:42 IST
Vivo Y-Series Smartphone With Curved Display Said to Launch in India; Colour Options Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

Highlights
  • The upcoming Vivo Y series phone could be available in three shades
  • The Vivo Y19 5G was launched in May
  • Vivo Y19 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ screen
Advertisement

Vivo Y19 5G was unveiled in India last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. Now, the Chinese tech brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new Y series smartphone in the country soon. Although the moniker of the phone has not been revealed, it is tipped to come with a curved AMOLED display. The upcoming Vivo Y-series handset is said to be available in three colour options and have a 7.49mm thick build.

91mobiles, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone under its Y-series in India. It could arrive as the slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved AMOLED display in the under Rs. 15,000 segment.

The upcoming Vivo Y series phone is tipped to be available in festive gold, freestyle white, and nebula purple colourways. The freestyle white colour variant is said to feature a unique pattern on the rear panel. It is said to measure 7.49mm in thickness.

Unfortunately, the report does not include the moniker, launch timeline and other specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y series phone. Vivo currently has multiple smartphones with curved screens in its portfolia such as the Vivo Y78 5G, Vivo Y200 Pro, and Vivo Y300 Plus.

Vivo Y19 5G Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y19 5G, which launched in May, is the latest addition to Vivo's Y-series family in India. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Vivo Y19 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit, including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It also gets an IP54-rated build and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y19 5G

Vivo Y19 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y Series, Vivo India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Band 10 First Impressions
Uber Reportedly Exploring Stablecoin Adoption to Cut Cross-Border Transfer Costs

Related Stories

Vivo Y-Series Smartphone With Curved Display Said to Launch in India; Colour Options Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and More
  2. Huawei Band 10 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: See Price
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo Y-Series Phone With Curved Display Tipped to Launch Soon in India
  5. Uber Considers Adopting Stablecoins to Lower Cross-Border Transfer Costs
  6. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Date, Design and Battery Size Confirmed
  7. Realme GT 7 and GT 7T Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design and Key Features
  2. 'We're Not Done Yet': CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting Another Update Later This Month
  3. Microsoft Introduces Copilot Shopping With Native Checkout Capability in App
  4. Vivo Y-Series Smartphone With Curved Display Said to Launch in India; Colour Options Leaked
  5. Uber Reportedly Exploring Stablecoin Adoption to Cut Cross-Border Transfer Costs
  6. Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online
  7. PhonePe to Launch UPI Payments App for Feature Phones With P2P Transfers, Offline QR Payments
  8. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in H2 2025 With Upgraded Chipset, Cameras
  9. EA Sports FC 25, FBC: Firebreak and More Join Xbox Game Pass in June
  10. Razer Phantom Collection with Chroma RGB, Dynamic Lighting Support Launched in India: Check Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »