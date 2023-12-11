Tecno has unveiled three new camera technologies that are likely to be used in some of its future smartphones. These new technologies are claimed to improve the phone camera's output quality and offer users an enhanced imaging experience. Among the technologies unveiled are the W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture, the Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens which is claimed to be an industry-first invention and a Universal Tone imaging solution. According to the company, these features, aided by artificial intelligence, bionic vision, and other advancements ensure better photos than were provided by preceding models.

The new technologies were showcased at Tecno's Future Lens 2023 event in Shanghai. An official press release stated that these new features will be used in upcoming smartphones in the coming year, but it did not confirm the models. We will likely find most of these features packed into the next Tecno Phantom X handsets. Notably, the Phantom X2 and X2 Pro were launched in China in December 2022.

With the new W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture technology, Tecno employs bionic vision to offer solutions for over-exposed, strongly backlit photos. The company explains that this helps manage light with more precision than normal lenses and prevents glares in images. It is claimed to provide an ideal balance of light and shadows in the photographs captured.

The Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens, on the other hand, claims to be the first application of the technology in a smartphone periscope telephoto camera. It claims to improve focus speed and facilitate a smoother zoom experience. It is said to use voltage to adjust the lens curvature instead of other low-yield but expensive methods seen in traditional lenses. With the help of a large sensor, this feature is said to offer image outputs with minute, precise details but in a compact form factor.

Lastly, Tecno has focussed on developing a technology that may help the phone cameras recreate skin tones closer to reality than is seen with most other phone cameras in the market. Tecno claims that with its Universal Tone technology users will receive comprehensive skin tone data reflected in their images. This AI-supported feature is the product of rigorous research involving teams from leading universities. It is said to offer vibrant, true-to-life portraits and videos.

