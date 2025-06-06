Motorola Edge 60 India launch date has been revealed. The company has also confirmed the colourways and RAM and storage options of the Indian variant. The new Edge series smartphone was launched in select global markets in April alongside the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The Indian variant is confirmed to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 60 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by the 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Through a banner on its India website, Motorola has confirmed its plans to launch the Motorola Edge 60 on June 10. It will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options in the country. It will be offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Meanwhile, the global variant of the Motorola Edge 60 was offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Plum Perfect, and Pantone Shamrock shades.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications

Motorola Edge 60's listing on the company website has disclosed its key specifications. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. For reference, the global variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 60 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. There is a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is claimed to meet the IP68 + IP69 certifications and includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 60 is confirmed to boast a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. Notably, the global variant came with a 5,200mAh battery with the same charging support.

While the Motorola Edge 60's price in India is currently under wraps, it was launched in Europe with a price tag of GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 43,000).