The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) unveiled the artificial intelligence (AI) Governance Framework on Wednesday, providing detailed guidelines and key recommendations for policymakers. The guidelines were formally unveiled by Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in the presence of other officials. It recommends the creation of new regulatory bodies, expanding existing laws, and amending articles to ensure a comprehensive approach towards the new technology.

The AI Governance Framework Is Here

A 68-page report was shared by MeitY, highlighting the grounding principles of how the country's policymakers should develop India's AI policies. At the core of the guidelines are principles such as respect for human rights, non-discrimination, safety, transparency, and fairness. The government highlights that AI systems must be trustworthy and inclusive, benefiting all communities, particularly those currently underserved.

Rather than applying blanket restrictions, the framework takes a risk-based approach, meaning the level of oversight will depend on the potential harm and impact associated with the AI system. To operationalise these principles, the guidelines propose a phased implementation model.

In the short term, organisations deploying AI in India are encouraged to adopt internal safety processes. These include conducting risk assessments, documenting data sources, and putting in place bias-checking and safety testing before models are released. The document calls for clear communication of AI system intent and capabilities wherever possible, along with establishing grievance redress mechanisms and reporting channels for incidents linked to AI systems.

Over the next few years, the guidelines envision a coordinated oversight structure involving multiple ministries, regulators, and public institutions. A central governance mechanism is expected to steer and align regulation across sectors. For sectors considered high-risk, such as healthcare, financial services, and law enforcement, the document proposes tailored regulatory rules and compliance frameworks.

In the long run, the guidelines anticipate a shift from voluntary industry self-governance to mandatory regulations for systems with high or critical risk implications. Continuous monitoring of real-world AI behaviour is expected to become standard, backed by a national AI incident database designed to improve oversight and public accountability. The plan also includes research and innovation sandboxes, and collaboration with international bodies on global norms for responsible AI.

The guidelines propose the formation of new institutional mechanisms to coordinate AI oversight across the government. A key body among these is the AI Governance Group (AIGG), which is expected to act as the central anchor for policy alignment, risk-based governance, and cross-ministerial coordination. The AIGG would work with sectoral regulators, such as the Technology & Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) and the AI Safety Institute (AISI), to ensure that rules for high-risk applications are consistent yet tailored to specific domains such as healthcare, finance, or law enforcement.

Finally, the guidelines place a strong focus on strengthening India's AI capacity through improved infrastructure and resources. This includes expanding access to high-performance computing, supporting the creation of high-quality, representative datasets, and enabling the development of locally relevant AI models.